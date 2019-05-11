Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli go a long way back. Almost everyone who knows about Sachin also knows about his great friendship with Kambli and their success at the school level. They may also know about the souring of relationship, or at least the impression of it that was generated following the appearance of Vinod on a television show and his complaint that Sachin didn't mention him when he thanked a large number of people in his farewell address following his last Test.

Kambli has also been, at times, overly critical of Sachin in his television appearances as an analyst. But it seems that the two old friends are back on good terms. A lovely example of this was posted on Twitter by Tendulkar when he uploaded a video of himself bowling to his childhood friend.

For old time's sake

In the text accompanying the video, the 'Little Master' wrote that since his earliest cricketing days, he has always been on the same team as Kambli and has never played against him. In the clip, Sachin could be seen bowling with his usual action to his left-handed former India teammate. Tendulkar also talked about this little interaction reminding him of the days of Shivaji Park, the famous ground where both the cricketers used to play and train as young kids.

"Felt great to be back in the nets with @vinodkambli349 during the @tendulkarmga lunch break! It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park. Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other," the legendary Indian cricketer wrote on his timeline.

This little contest took place during the lunch break of Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy camp, a partnership between the former India captain and Middlesex cricket, formed in July 2018. The usual venue for this camp is the Lord's Cricket Ground in London but a special camp was organised at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai where, along with Tendulkar, other former cricketers such as Kambli took part.

Another interesting interaction between the two Mumbai cricketers had taken place some days ago on Sachin's birthday. When Kambli had wished his friend by singing the song, "Tere jaisa yaar kahan, kahan aisa afsana" from the movie Dostana, the Master Blaster responded by a humorous quip. "Thanks for the wishes, @vinodkambli349. The song is great but I am still wondering why are your eyebrows still black when your beard is white."

Well, we can only hope that the friendship remains intact and the two men continue to engage in such pleasant conversations.