Former cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt was caught on camera hitting Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari's father in Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident took place after Tiwari's father allegedly touched Andrea in an inappropriate manner at a mall. It is alleged that Kambli also roughed up Tiwari's father and brother.

An FIR has been lodged against the former cricketer and his wife for assaulting the 59-year-old man.