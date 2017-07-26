Sports News

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said adding two more key players would be his preference as his team wraps up the North American leg of their pre season tour. Mourinho, speaking at the teams training venue at Georgetown University, said the teams executive vice president Ed Woodward was aware of his desire for two players but he understood the situation with elite players and sky high transfer fees. Jul 26, 2017
