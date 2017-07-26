Play
India were utterly dominant with the abt on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka with Dhawan and Pujara striking contrasting hundreds
Jul 26, 2017
Sports News
Play
49 players from the Northeast were picked during the recent ISL players' draft.
Jul 26, 2017
ISL 2017: Move over Kerala, Bengal, Northeast is the new hub of Indian football
Salary comparison: India men's cricket team vs women's cricket team
Play
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said adding two more key players would be his preference as his team wraps up the North American leg of their pre season tour. Mourinho, speaking at the teams training venue at Georgetown University, said the teams executive vice president Ed Woodward was aware of his desire for two players but he understood the situation with elite players and sky high transfer fees.
Jul 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho says he wants two more players
Play
Manchester United have not lost a single pre-season 2017 game in the US, but Barcelona, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, could break their winning streak.
Jul 26, 2017
Watch Manchester United vs Barcelona live: Team news, preview and live streaming
Play
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said on July 25 that large transfer fees are here to stay as he spoke about the money the club has had to pay for their new signings.City have spent around £120 million ($156.35 million) on buying three new full backs in 10 days.
Jul 26, 2017
Manchester Citys Pep Guardiola says large transfer fees are here to stay
Govt of India felicitates Mithali Raj and team: How to watch live, date, time
Play
Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez tried their hand at hitting the goal post from some distance, and the Brazilian hit the target with his final kick.
Jul 26, 2017
Forget Neymar's transfer and watch Barca star beat Messi, Suarez in skills challenge (Video)
Play
Shikhar Dhawan played an innings to marvel on day one of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test match
Jul 26, 2017
Is this ODI or Test cricket! India's Shikhar Dhawan sends the SL bowlers on a leather hunt in Galle
Deaflympics 2017: India turn the tide after a week; win 3 medals to produce best-ever performance
Indian Cue Masters League 2017: Players, teams, prize money and tournament dates
Play
Gareth Bale might just be on his way back to the English Premier League, and it is all thanks to Kylian Mbappe
Jul 26, 2017
Manchester United could sign Gareth Bale and it's all thanks to Kylian Mbappe
Play
Arsenal have finally been able to come to terms over a fee for the France international, but it could also Alexis Sanchez leaving
Jul 26, 2017
Done deal as Arsenal agree transfer for French star; Alexis Sanchez to leave?
Play
Live Streaming and TV information as India and Sri Lanka begin their series with the first Test in Galle
Jul 25, 2017
India (Ind) vs Sri Lanka (SL) 2017 live streaming: Watch 1st Test match live on TV, online
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 full schedule: Fixtures, TV guide, date, time, venue
