The world number four retired from Wimbledon 2017 quarter-final after suffering an elbow injury. He is now considering rest upto 12 weeks to recover.
Jul 25, 2017
Sports News
India have worries over their opening combination for the first Test against Sri Lanka
Jul 25, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 2017 1st Test team news and confirmed playing XI
Revealed: How Paul Pogba convinced Romelu Lukaku to sign for Manchester United
VIDEO - Pro Kabaddi League 2017: The top 5 guide from season 5
Robert Kubica, whose career looked over when he partially severed his forearm in a 2011 rally accident, will test Renaults current Formula One car on August 2 in Hungary. The in-season test will be Kubicas first time driving a current F1 car and is the clearest sign yet that he is being considered for a comeback.
Jul 24, 2017
Kubica to test Renault 2017 F1 car in Hungary
Conte was speaking ahead of Chelseas pre-season game against Bayern Munich in Singapore, where the former Real Madrid striker is expected to make his debut.
Jul 24, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte expects new signing Alvaro Morato to make a good impact
Salary increment, cash, police jobs: List of awards announced for India women's cricket team
Last year's runners-up Super Gillies aim for a strong start in the second season of the local Twenty20 league in Tamil Nadu.
Jul 24, 2017
Chepauk Super Gillies v Thiruvallur Veerans live streaming: Watch TNPL 2017 on TV, online
Actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani are set to produce a biopic on Deepa Malik.
Jul 24, 2017
Sports in Bollywood: After Dhoni's successful biopic, movie on paralympian Deepa Malik
The Briton has now won the title three years in a row, after being crowned champion on 23 July in Paris.
Jul 24, 2017
Chris Froome wins fourth Tour De France title
Almost every Indian Super League team reaped the benefits of Bengaluru FC's decorated team-building across the last four years.
Jul 24, 2017
How Bengaluru FC's legacy ruled at ISL Player Draft 2017
Goals, goals and more goals seem to be the flavour of the next ISL season as Kerala Blasters sign Iain Hume.
Jul 24, 2017
ISL 2017: Iain Hume and CK Vineeth – Kerala Blasters' attacking line looks dangerous
IPL for women: Dear BCCI, don't let Mithali Raj girls' valiant effort go in vain
India will start this tour as the clear favourites, but Sri Lanka are a dangerous side, particularly at home
Jul 24, 2017
India tour of Sri Lanka 2017 schedule: All the Tests, ODIs and T20I dates, time and venues
Opening batsman KL Rahul last played against Australia in the home series. He has missed IPL 2017, Champions Trophy and the tour to West Indies since.
Jul 24, 2017
Big blow for India as star batsman KL Rahul ruled out of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
