Robert Kubica, whose career looked over when he partially severed his forearm in a 2011 rally accident, will test Renaults current Formula One car on August 2 in Hungary. The in-season test will be Kubicas first time driving a current F1 car and is the clearest sign yet that he is being considered for a comeback. Jul 24, 2017
