Kings XI Punjab has been shunted out of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings are currently number 1 on the points table and hence, when they take on each other in Mohali, the match is as dead as a dead rubber can possibly be. However, for CSK, a win here would consolidate their position at the top of the points table, and for KXIP, a win here could give them something to cheer about after a rather dismal second half of the tournament.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Fantasy tips and celebrations:

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran has been a welcome addition to the KXIP outfit and his counter-attacking approach in the middle overs has been brilliant. He could also be promoted to number 3 if an early wicket falls.

Batsmen: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been brilliant for KXIP at the top of the order, but have not been as consistent as they would have liked as a pair. They would now want to finish with a final flourish and leave an impression at home.

For CSK, Shane Watson, who will enjoy the conditions in Mohali, holds the key and he, along with Faf du Plessis will be the two picks to bat deep into the innings.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja has been frugal with the ball, and CSK could bump him up the order to extract the best possible use out of him as a batsman. Also, for KXIP, Sam Curran keeps performing in crunch situations and hence, will be a good pick as the second all-rounder in the side.

Spinners: On a true Mohali pitch, it will be a toss-up between Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin and the CSK skipper gets the nod as he has enjoyed himself against Chris Gayle.

Also, there is Imran Tahir who also always finds ways and means to pick up wickets in the middle overs and control proceedings. Hence, both these CSK spinners should be on the fantasy side.

Seamers: Deepak Chahar will find assistance with the new ball and should be one of the seamers in the side. Andrew Tye, who has not found his groove this season, should be the other pick as against this CSK batting order, his variations in the middle and death overs should be the key.