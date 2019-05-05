So if Andre Russell showcasing his unmatched strength and power with the bat in the IPL 2019 was not enough, the Kolkata Knight Riders' power-hitter will now be treating his fans with his Bollywood debut single. The big beast recorded a song in Hindi for young music composer Palash Muchhal.

Taking it to Instagram, Russell shared the news with his fans and wrote, "Recorded groovy hindi song for @palash_muchhal for my bollywood debut single! Releasing super soon!! Cant wait."

Not falling behind, Palash too shared that he finished recording the song with Andre Russell at around 5 AM on May 5 adding that the Jamaican sings very well and that too in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Russell will be looking to sail his IPL team KKR through the must-win game against Mumbai Indians (MI) to qualify for the playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma today has won the toss and asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn have opened the innings for KKR and have been scoring at a run rate of 8 runs per over. After the end of Power-Play, KKR have scored 49 runs in the first 6 overs of the match. It remains to be seen if the two batsmans will manage to put their team in a strong position as the match unfolds.