If there is any overseas cricketer who has made home in millions of Indian hearts, it is Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR)star player Andre Russell, who is not just smashing his way to the team's victory but has also been entertaining his fans with his fun and flamboyant side. After defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Andre Russell turned into a 'desi boy' for his teammates by crooning Subah Hone Na De song from Desi Boyz movie starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

A video that has surfaced online shows Russell dressed in black shorts and a grey half-sleeves hoodie holding a mic in his left hand and moving his body on the beats. As the song jets off, Russell started lipsyncing Subah Hone Na De in his inimitable style while KKR captain Dinesh Karthik along with others joined the power-hitter in the madness.

Though Russell couldn't really understand the lyrics of the song to lipsync it properly, he tuned himself while humming the song as he performed while jumping on the foot-tapping beats.

Chasing 184 for victory, KKR were always in the driver's seat with Gill and Lynn joining hands for a 62-run opening wicket partnership. Russell, however, failed to create magic with his bat and had to walk back to the pavilion by scoring 24 with 14 balls. However, the cricketer, who has been consistently scoring well for KKR, has become one of the top performers with 510 runs and 11 wickets in 13 games in the IPL 2019.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik (21 off 9 balls not out) smashed Sam Curran for a six and a four to hit the winning runs in the 18th over, as KKR won with 12 balls to spare. KKR posted 185/3 in 18 overs. The result saw KKR jump to fifth spot with 12 points and one to play, against already-qualified Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Meanwhile, watch Andre Russell sing Subah Hone Na De song after stealing a win in the ongoing IPL 2019 season.