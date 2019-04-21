Andrew Russell and his wife Jassym Lora
Andrew Russell and his wife Jassym Lora.Instagram

Cricketer Andrew Russell, who has been the top performer for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL this year, is being talked about for his terrific form. But now a video of Russell and his wife Jassym Lora is going viral on social media.

A video is going viral on social media in which Russell and his wife are seen kissing and cuddling each other. While many netizens might think it to be a private video getting leaked, it was actually shared by Jassym herself on Instagram story.

Jassym posted the video with a caption on it saying, "kisses for my cham!" Making their PDA even adorable, Jassym posted another story on Instagram that shows Russell jokingly replying to the video saying, "get a room". Well, this is certainly one of the cutest couples.

Russell has been grabbing eyeballs for his thunderous performance in this ongoing IPL. The all-rounder has been the biggest strength of KKR this season.

