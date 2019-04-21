Cricketer Andrew Russell, who has been the top performer for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL this year, is being talked about for his terrific form. But now a video of Russell and his wife Jassym Lora is going viral on social media.

A video is going viral on social media in which Russell and his wife are seen kissing and cuddling each other. While many netizens might think it to be a private video getting leaked, it was actually shared by Jassym herself on Instagram story.

Jassym posted the video with a caption on it saying, "kisses for my cham!" Making their PDA even adorable, Jassym posted another story on Instagram that shows Russell jokingly replying to the video saying, "get a room". Well, this is certainly one of the cutest couples.

Russell has been grabbing eyeballs for his thunderous performance in this ongoing IPL. The all-rounder has been the biggest strength of KKR this season.