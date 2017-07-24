Sports News
24 athletes, including medal hope Neeraj Chopra, will participate in the world meet in London, starting August 4.
Jul 24, 2017
IAAF World Championships 2017: Full list of Indian athletes for London meet
Watch: Michael Phelps loses by small margin against shark in 100m dash [VIDEO]
WWE Battleground 2017 complete results: Jinder Mahal boosted by Great Khali's return, Cena defeats Rusev
Play
Neymar is reportedly close to signing for PSG in a world record deal, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerard Pique want to have a say
Jul 24, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo to convince Neymar to snub PSG and sign for Manchester United?
Is this Sri Lanka squad good enough to beat Virat Kohli's India in first Test?
Play
Jordan Spieth found some confidence in the 13th hole, before carrying that confidence all the way to the British Open title at the expense of Matt Kuchar
Jul 24, 2017
British Open 2017: Jordan Spieth turns it on at the end to clinch maiden Claret Jug
Women's World Cup 2017: India finish as second best in Lord's final, but inspire a billion
Play
Gourmangi Singh has age by his side too, and neither was his price too high for teams to ignore him. But, the fact remains - the Manipur man went UNSOLD.
Jul 23, 2017
ISL 2017 Players draft: Gourmangi, Nabi among others fall in the UNSOLD list
Play
After impressing in the semi-final against Australia, the veteran Indian fast bowler rocked the English batting-order on the big day at Lord's.
Jul 23, 2017
Jhulan Goswami puts India on the cusp of World Cup glory with 'incredible spell'
HS Prannoy vs Parupalli Kashyap: US Open 2017 final live streaming info, start time
Play
Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United and FC Pune City did not sign anyone from the ISL 2017 Players' list of expensive footballers. Jamshedpur FC signed two of the three most expensive players from the list.
Jul 23, 2017
ISL 2017 Players' draft: Top 10 expensive players – where will they play next season?
Play
Lance Klusener-coached Kovai side, who reached the semi-final of last year's tournament, will look to start their season on a high.
Jul 23, 2017
TNPL 2017 live streaming: Watch Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai on TV, online
Play
Here is a look at all the teams, and the players in the ISL 2017 Players' drafts.
Jul 23, 2017
ISL 2017 Drafts: Full list of all 10 teams and their new players
Play
With Cristiano Ronaldo absent, Real Madrid will look for Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to score goals against Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.
Jul 23, 2017
Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester United live; team news, preview and live streaming
