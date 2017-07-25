Play
Indian Super League winners will play in the AFC Cup playoffs from 2018, ruled the Asian Football Confederation in a meeting at Kuala Lumpur on July 25.
Jul 25, 2017
Sports News
Kylian Mbappe transfer: So Real Madrid wins with a world record fee after all?
Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a massive £161m transfer for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe. The former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly has said on a previous occasion that he believed his fellow Frenchman wouldnt end up in the Premier League, as Arsenal and Manchester City were reportedly targeting Mbappe.
Jul 25, 2017
Marcel Desailly predicts Kylian Mbappe will move to a Spanish club as Real Madrid rumours circulate
Dragons, after losing the season opener against Tuti Patriots, will look to make a comeback in their first home game on Tuesday, July 25.
Jul 25, 2017
TNPL 2017 live streaming: Watch Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Super Giant on TV, online
Money seems to have been a major stumbling block in this Ivan Perisic deal, but this latest demand from Inter Milan could change the transfer scenario for Manchester United.
Jul 25, 2017
Manchester United can sign Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic under this ONE condition
Mohun Bagan are building a strong team for Calcutta Football League 2017 and some unsold players from ISL Player Draft have bolstered their squad.
Jul 25, 2017
How Mohun Bagan acted as sly foxes after the ISL Player Draft 2017
Watch: New teaser trailer of Conor McGregor's biopic is stunning [VIDEO]
India vs Sri Lanka live scores: How to follow Women's Asia Cup basketball 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: 1st Test match prediction
Alvaro Morata is all set for his Chelsea debut in this ICC 2017 match against Bayern Munich
Jul 25, 2017
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live streaming: Watch International Champions Cup 2017 live online, on TV
Having produced career-changing spells when he last visited Sri Lanka in 2015, R Ashwin returns to Galle to play his 50th Test match, starting Wednesday, July 26.
Jul 25, 2017
Revisiting Galle Test of 2015: When R Ashwin transformed into Virat Kohli's wrecker-in-chief
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is said to have spoken to Neymar, asking him to stay at Barcelona. If he snubs Spanish giants, Messi has drawn some other plans.
Jul 25, 2017
Barcelona to sell Neymar? Lionel Messi names 3 players as Brazilian's replacement
The ISL 2014 Player Draft witnessed Rs 24 crores spent on players while the figure rose to Rs 48.25 crores for ISL 2017. Such figures prove ISL is heading in the right direction.
Jul 25, 2017
Rise of ISL: How Indian footballers have become millionaires
While I-League clubs are assured of a place in the AFC Champions League, the governing body of the game in Asia will decide if ISL franchises can take part in the second-tier continental club tournament.
Jul 25, 2017
ISL franchises to learn 2019 AFC club competitions fate today
Mourinho's words to Bale might have been said on the lighter side, but Manchester United is surely interested in Mateo Kovacic. Real Madrid has said that he is not for sale.
Jul 25, 2017
Here's why Manchester United's Jose Mourinho cannot sign Gareth Bale
