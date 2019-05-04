For Royal Challengers Bangalore, the campaign is over, but the team is a proud one and would want to show that in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH, after the defeat to Mumbai Indians in the final match, would want to get a win to stay in the top 4. A loss here could really complicate things for the side.

Well, and Kolkata Knight Riders would also be cheering for RCB as a win for Kohli and company could have a huge impact on their own campaign.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Parthiv Patel has been getting RCB off to bright starts all season and hence, he gets the nod over Wriddhiman Saha to get the job once again in this fixture.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli would want to finish on a high and get a big score just to be in the perfect frame of mind before the World Cup. Also, AB de Villiers would want to remind everyone that despite a mediocre season, he is ticking alright.

Manish Pandey's surge has been heartening to see, not only for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but also for Indian cricket. He will, once again, be the key cog for SRH. Also, Martin Guptill looked fluent in the previous match and hence, will get the nod to be in the side ahead of Kane Williamson.

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi always gets the job done with the ball and is a handy batsman lower down the order. He should be in the side along with young Washington Sundar, who like Nabi, can be frugal with his offies and then can tonk the ball with the bat in the latter stages.

Spinners: Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal get the nod as both these leg-spinners are proven performers and match-winners for their respective sides. Chahal has gone about his job unflustered and will be a threat. Rashid, who could be used against the likes of Kohli and de Villiers, has to pick up wickets to bolster SRH's chances.

Seamers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has found his groove in the recent past and this is great news for India ahead of the World Cup. He will be relied on with the new ball and then towards the death, with the older one.

Also, there is Navdeep Saini, who has been impressive with his pace and zip this season. Kohli would want him to pick up wickets with the new ball.