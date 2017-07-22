Sports News

Beached whale causes a stir in Paris Play

Beached whale causes a stir in Paris

A fake whale caused quite a scene in Paris after residents and tourists believed a real whale had beached itself on the bank of the river Seine. The fake whale was being examined by fake scientists, fooling curious onlookers into thinking the whale had swam up to the French capital from the ocean. Jul 21, 2017
Prev 218 219 220 221 222 223 224 225 226 227 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR