Play
Jurgen Klopp's army or Craig Shakespeare's men - Who will win the first trophy ahead of the Premier League 2017-18 season?
Jul 22, 2017
Sports News
Play
Having lost their first match of the ongoing China leg, Bayern will look to get back to winning ways before they travel to Singapore to take on Chelsea and Inter Milan.
Jul 22, 2017
Bayern Munich vs AC Milan live streaming: Watch International Champions Cup on TV, online
Women's Asia Cup Basketball 2017 tickets: Where and how to buy online
Play
With some wonderful Indian strikers and cheap players available, one can see some tug of war among teams, especially when it comes to Robin Singh and Balwant Singh.
Jul 22, 2017
ISL 2017 Players' Draft: A look at some top strikers and cheap bargains available
Play
Chelsea striker Diego Costa was told in January that he would not feature in the Premier League clubs plans for the upcoming season, manager Antonio Conte said on July 21.
Jul 21, 2017
Costa was told he could leave Chelsea in January says Conte
Play
A fake whale caused quite a scene in Paris after residents and tourists believed a real whale had beached itself on the bank of the river Seine. The fake whale was being examined by fake scientists, fooling curious onlookers into thinking the whale had swam up to the French capital from the ocean.
Jul 21, 2017
Beached whale causes a stir in Paris
Play
From veteran Indian football stars to college students, the ISL player draft throws up a lot of exciting faces.
Jul 21, 2017
ISL Player Draft 2017: Can Kerala Blasters fulfill this college student's dream?
Play
Sri Lanka are making sure India cricket team do not have it easy during their long cricket series, starting July 26.
Jul 21, 2017
Sri Lanka brings on lethal weapon Chaminda Vaas to destroy Indian batting lineup
Play
The Catalan club reportedly offered Liverpool €80m (£71.6m, $93.1m) for the Brazilian midfielder. While speaking to journalists in Hong Kong, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that Liverpool is not a selling club, and called Coutinho a very very important player.
Jul 21, 2017
Jurgen Klopp insists Philippe Coutinho is not for sale despite Barcelona interest
Play
Pro wrestling legend Rey Mysterio reportedly has an offer to join either the WWE or the Global Force Wrestling; who will he choose?
Jul 21, 2017
WWE return for Rey Mysterio will be no-brainer, GFW Impact Wrestling suits better
Harmanpreet Kaur: 7 lesser-known facts about vice-captain of Indian women's cricket team
US Open 2017: Live scores of Parupalli Kashyap vs Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy quarter-final
Play
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have won three on three in their pre-season tour 2017; the latest one came against Manchester City.
Jul 21, 2017
Lukaku-Rashford partnership reincarnation of legendary Manchester United pair?
Forget cricket, Sachin Tendulkar wants MS Dhoni in kabaddi dream team; here's why
2017 FIBA Asia Women's Cup: Complete schedule, date, time and venue
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains