The IPL has entered such a phase that foreign players will now slowly jet off to join their respective World Cup squads. Rajasthan Royals, a side which is languishing at number 8 on the points table, can avail the services of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for the final time this season and well, they need a win to remain relevant this season. For KKR, the situation is not as desperate, but the side has forgotten how to win matches and hence, this contest becomes very important for them.

Two teams with plenty of firepower, but short on confidence collide and when the match ends, only one side will be able to stay afloat.

Predicted XI of both sides:

KKR Predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Yarra Prithviraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson, who has played few pleasing innings, now needs to do more and play a match-winning innings for his side, especially when he gets the chance to open the innings.

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, who finally found form against Chennai Super Kings, needs to bat with the similar freedom against KKR. Also, he has to be the glue around which the rest of the batting order functions. Chris Lynn should also find a place in the batting order as he has looked good all season for KKR.

Steve Smith and Nitish Rana will be the remaining batsmen in the batting order and all these four players hold key to the fortunes of their respective sides.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, who will feature for the final time this season, would ideally want to go out with a bang as he has only flattered to deceive this year. For KKR, it will be that man, Andre Russell who will once again be super important for their side, especially now when the situation is bordering on desperate.

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, who was axed after the mauling he received at the hands of Moeen Ali, is expected to make a return and he would be hungry to make a statement. One can take a punt on him. Also, Shreyas Gopal, who has been a revelation this season, continues to impress and should be the other spinner in the side.

Seamers: Jofra Archer, who too will be playing his final match this season, would want to go out with a winning performance, and hence, will be fired up. Also, Dhawal Kulkarni, who quietly goes about his business with the new ball should be the other pacer in the side.