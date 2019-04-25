When India's squad for the World Cup was picked, chief selector MSK Prasad informed that they had selected Vijay Shankar ahead of Ambati Rayudu for the number 4 spot. He also said that the team management could decide the role of KL Rahul depending on the situation and the requirements of the team.

However, this number 4 spot still remains a conundrum for Virat Kohli's side and in one of the chats, opener Shikhar Dhawan revealed that the choice is between KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar and that there is no longer any confusion over the same.

"There is no debate anymore now. There is Vijay Shankar now. Even KL Rahul is there. They are there to play for that number. Whatever the captain and coach think we will go with them," Dhawan said on the sidelines of a brand event.

Spoke about the pitches in England and in ICC tournaments

He also believed that since most members of this side have played enough in England conditions and know the pitches on offer, it should serve the Indian side well. He also said that the pitches on offer are very different from what they encounter in a bilateral tournament and ICC tournaments.

"In England when we played Test series over there (last year), pitches were totally different, when we go and play the ICC tournaments the pitches are going to be very different," he added.

Speaking about India's record in ICC tournaments, especially in England, Dhawan spoke about the performance of the side in 2013, when they were the champions and then again in 2017, when they lost to Pakistan in the finals.

"Especially in England, as Indian team, we have performed really well in ODI format and T20s. You remember Champions Trophy 2013 and 2017. In 2013 we were champions and in 17 we were the runners-up and mostly all the players are the same so that is again a good sign," Dhawan added.

Speaking about his own form, the left-hander conceded that he was extremely lucky to be playing under Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly at Delhi Capitals and is looking forward to using their tips in the World Cup.

"Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly...I am very fortunate that I am working with them now. They both have been great leaders. It is very good to be close to them because I can get their insight, know what was their mindset, what was their approach when they used to play or captain their side," Dhawan said.