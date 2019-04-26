Fans have already dubbed it as the El Classico - and for all their aura, Chennai Super Kings seem to bottle things up against the Mumbai Indians. This season has been no different, Mumbai have already handed CSK defeat in the first round match in Mumbai. However, Dhoni's side which is only one win away from securing the playoffs berth would want to complicate things for Mumbai Indians by giving one back.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: A lot of discussions has been about the nature of the surface in Chennai, but the pitch against Sunrisers was an absolute belter. If the strip remains the same, expect Quinton de Kock to be a big threat in the powerplay overs.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma walks into the side, and has generally the CSK bowling. His biggest nemesis has been Dwayne Bravo, but Dhoni has used Bravo in the backend which could allow the MI skipper to settle down and play innings of note. Also, Suryakumar Yadav, who has not been as prolific season, should be the other batsman in the side.

Faf de Plessis, who has shown great temperament, will open the innings for CSK and should be one of the picks. Suresh Raina could enjoy the Mumbai bowling attack but has to be wary of the Jasprit Bumrah threat.

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, who has not picked up as many wickets as he would have wanted this season, remains an integral member of Dhoni's plans. He will bowl in the death and will have the opportunity to pick up wickets especially when the batsmen are looking to go after the bowling.

Also, Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this season for Mumbai Indians, especially with the bat and if the surface is sluggish, he can be a threat against the CSK spinners. Also, with his cutters, Hardik the bowler can be quite the handful.

Spinners: Imran Tahir gets the nod. The leg spinner just knows how to pick up wickets and control proceedings in the middle overs. He gets the ball from Dhoni when the pressure is amped and more often than not, delivers wickets.

And then there is the other seasonal pro in Harbhajan Singh, who knows all about the Mumbai Indians camp. The offie has been brilliant at home and picks up wickets early in the powerplay overs to break the back of the opposition.

Seamers: Jasprit Bumrah, after an iffy start, has hit his stride and is perhaps the most feared fast bowler in the IPL. Teams do not go after him which presents Rohit with an opportunity to use him as an attacking option.

Also, Deepak Chahar, who has been the ace up MS Dhoni's sleeve this season, more so because he gets the ball to seam around and picks up wickets with the new ball which sets the tone perfectly.