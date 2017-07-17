Play
From former UFC fighter-turned-boxer Tim Hague to MMA fighter Donshay White, the tragic deaths have brought to life the risks involved in combat sports.
Jul 17, 2017
Sports News
Watch Video: Chris Gayle vs Sunny Leone 'Laila main Laila' dance – who does it better?
Play
Here are some off-court facts that you possibly didn't know about Roger Federer
Jul 17, 2017
Roger Federer: You may know about his 19 Grand Slams but not these off-court facts
Play
Jose Mourinho is a happy man with Man Utd all set to make their third signing of the summer transfer window
Jul 17, 2017
Done deal: Manchester United agree £40 million fee for exciting winger
Play
Umar Akmal was at the receiving end of his fans despite a beautiful looking image he posted on Twitter.
Jul 17, 2017
Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal gets trolled on Twitter, here is why
Play
WIth matches like Manchester derby and EL Classico to take shape, this International Champions Cup 2017 is more than a mere pre-season friendly.
Jul 17, 2017
International Champions Cup 2017 schedule: Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid's fixtures, where and when to watch live
Romelu Lukaku warned by Carrick and Rooney: Manchester United is a scary place
Play
Federer has leapfrogged Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka to the third spot in ATP Men's singles rankings. He is also primed for another year-ending world number one title.
Jul 17, 2017
Post Wimbledon 2017 glory, Roger Federer primed to topple Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray
Play
One look at Serena Williams' Instagram feed and you will be able to trace different stages of her pregnancy as well.
Jul 17, 2017
That Smile! Serena Williams shows her off baby bump in Instagram selfie (PHOTO)
Who needs Alexis Sanchez! Arsenal set to complete £125 million triple deal
Play
There is another twist in the support staff selection saga. Shastri-favourite Arun seems to be a busy man with TNPL, IPL jobs and contract-extension offer from the Hyderabad state team.
Jul 17, 2017
Ravi Shastri's man Bharat Arun too busy for Team India bowling coach role?
Play
Roger Federer just won two Grand Slam titles at 35, what a superstar!
Jul 17, 2017
Roger Federer the greatest of all-time after Wimbledon win? Without a shadow of a doubt
Play
Roger Federer has won the Wimbledon mens single for the eight time. The Swiss beat Croat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4. This victory comes five years after his last victory in 2012. It makes Federer the oldest mens singles champion at Wimbledon in the professional era and is his record 19th Grand Slam title.
Jul 16, 2017
Roger Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title
Play
Roger Federer has won the Wimbledon mens single for the eight time. The Swiss beat Croat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4. This victory comes five years after his last victory in 2012. It makes Federer the oldest mens singles champion at Wimbledon in the professional era and is his record 19th Grand Slam title.
Jul 16, 2017
Roger Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title
Hamilton wins fifth British F1 GP
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains