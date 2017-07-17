Sports News

Roger Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title Play

Roger Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer has won the Wimbledon mens single for the eight time. The Swiss beat Croat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4. This victory comes five years after his last victory in 2012. It makes Federer the oldest mens singles champion at Wimbledon in the professional era and is his record 19th Grand Slam title. Jul 16, 2017
Hamilton wins fifth British F1 GP

Teammate Finland's Valtteri Bottas came second and Finland's Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari completed the podium, finishing third. Jul 16, 2017
