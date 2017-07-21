Play
18 big names from across the globe bought tender documents last year. With most of them likely to enter the fray again, the Invitation To Tender is all set to be available from Friday, July 21.
Jul 21, 2017
Sports News
India players will look to get into their rhythm during their only practice match, against Sri Lanka Board President's XI before the Test series gets underway.
Jul 21, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka Board President's XI: How to follow match live
It would be interesting to see where PSG midfielder Marco Verratti lands - Barcelona or Manchester United? As of now, the tide may have just tilted in Jose Mourinho's favour.
Jul 21, 2017
Marco Verratti may snub Barcelona for Manchester United after this development
From playing the qualifiers to being in the final, which will be played in front of a sell-out crowd at the Lord's in London, Mithali Raj's team has done the impossible.
Jul 21, 2017
From World Cup qualifiers to Harmanpreet's magical knock: India's journey to Lord's final
Harmanpreet Kaur's breezy ton propels India to Women's World Cup final
Three Americans, led by Jordan Spieth, are in the lead after the opening round of The Open
Jul 21, 2017
British Open 2017 leaderboard: Spieth shines in first round
Harmanpreet Kaur does a Kapil Dev in Women's World Cup semi-final: Twitter celebrates ridiculous knock
Ten Indian Super League teams will be seen contesting furiously to grab the top Indian football stars at the ISL Player Draft on Sunday.
Jul 20, 2017
ISL Player Draft 2017: Top 10 expensive players, key rules of the draft
Women's Asia Cup Basketball 2017: India's fixtures from Bengaluru event
Besides the on-field contest in the Manchester derby during the International Champions Cup, keep an eye on Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola at the touchline.
Jul 20, 2017
Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live: Preview and live streaming
US Open badminton 2017: Live scores of HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap 2nd round matches
The former India batsman, who already is the coach of U19 and India A teams, was recommended for batting consultant role with the senior team as well.
Jul 20, 2017
Rahul Dravid is ready to work with Ravi Shastri, but on one condition
International Chess Day 2017: Tania Sachdev offers 5 tips to become a chess wizard
Three matches at Wimbledon 2017 have triggered possible alerts over match-fixing due to some unusual betting patterns.
Jul 20, 2017
Wimbledon 2017 match-fixing: Tennis Integrity Unit to review 3 matches
Tour de France 2017 live stream: Stage 18 preview, TV schedule in India
