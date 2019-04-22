10 teams would take part in the ICC 2019 World Cup – each with the ambition of either equalling or bettering their past performances. The bowlers are going to be severely tested in this marquee event. Scores have been getting increasingly higher, both team and individual ones. So, this World Cup would be as testing, if not more, for the bowlers than any edition before.

All major cricket playing nations have bowling coaches. These range from former greats to less well-known professionals. Let's look at the bowling coaches that will help the major sides in the upcoming ICC 2019 World Cup.

India – Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun didn't have a long, illustrious international career. With just two Tests and four ODIs, he briefly featured in the national team but was an important member of the Tamil Nadu side. But Arun's time with the Indian team has been very fruitful as he has seen the emergence of what many people describe as the country's best-ever pace attack.

Bangladesh – Courtney Walsh

The legendary Courtney Walsh started his tenure by announcing that he is looking for a new Curtly Ambrose in Bangladesh. This led to a lot of comments about the lack of height among Bangladeshi cricketers. But under his tutelage, bowlers in the team have developed good skills, especially in the shorter formats.

Australia – Troy Cooley

Cooley took over as the bowling coach of Australia at a very late stage – earlier this year – after David Saker left his job. Saker could be considered a late victim of Australian cricket's shake-up since the infamous ball-tampering scandal. Cooley doesn't have any international experience and didn't have that much success in domestic cricket also. But he was able to forge a successful career as a bowling coach which has seen him work with the 2005 Ashes-winning English pace attack.

England – Chris Silverwood and Saqlain Mushtaq

England have, for a long time, kept different coaches for the pace and spin bowlers. Their current fast-bowling coach Chris Silverwood had a brief, uneventful career in international cricket but played 184 first-class matches. Spin-bowling coach Saqlain Mushtaq is well known for his exploits as an off-spinner. His guidance has greatly helped bowlers like Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

West Indies – Corey Collymore and Mushtaque Ahmed

Corey Collymore had a good career for West Indies as a medium-fast bowler who used his skills to produce some great performances. Under him, the West Indies pace attack has shown considerable improvement. Jason Holder especially has improved rapidly in the last year. Mushtaque Ahmed was a great help to Graeme Swann during his time with England team and also aided Yasir Shah while working with Pakistan.

Pakistan – Azhar Mahmood

Azhar Mahmood was never a quick bowler but could get wickets with his skiddy style. Perhaps it's his inputs that have helped Hasan Ali become such a prolific bowler.

Sri Lanka – Rumesh Ratnayake and Piyal Wijetunge

Rumesh Ratnayake was an under-rated bowler of his time who could generate some decent pace. He is tasked with nurturing the Sri Lankan pace bowling that has been quite ineffective most of the time since the retirement of Chaminda Vaas. Wijetunge, on the other hand, has played just one Test in his career.

New Zealand – Shane Jurgensen

Shane Jurgensen is an Aussie who also belongs to that tribe of coaches who didn't enjoy great careers. But since his arrival in the coaching world, he has coached Bangladesh and had an earlier stint in the same position.

South Africa – Claude Henderson

Henderson didn't enjoy a great international career, like many in this list. But he has another very important distinction – that of being the first cricketer to use the Kolpak route to adopting England as his country – something that Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott also did. After shifting to England in 2004, he enjoyed great success in county cricket.

Afghanistan – Charl Langaveldt

Charl Langaveldt was a useful all-rounder for his team. A medium-pace bowler, his most famous contribution was taking a hat-trick in the last over of an ODI in West Indies to gain a one-run victory for his team. He has previously served as the bowling coach of South Africa as well.