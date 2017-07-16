Play
The 35-year-old was ruthless in the final of Wimbledon 2017 as he went on to decimate a helpless Marin Cilic to win his 19th Grand Slam title without dropping a set through his campaign.
Jul 16, 2017
Sports News
Roger Federer is the only person to win eight Wimbledon titles besting Pete Sampras' record of seven titles.
Jul 16, 2017
King is back: FedEx sends Marin Cilic packing to win his 8th Wimbledon
An online learning app is using Virat Kohli's shots to explain various concepts of maths.
Jul 16, 2017
Virat Kohli's maths lesson: Indian skipper's shots are helping students to understand the subject better; here's how!
It has now emerged that Khan, who missed out on bowling coach job in 2016, is once again not ready for taking up a full-time role with the Indian cricket team.
Jul 16, 2017
Zaheer Khan fails to meet demands of full-time role; Ravi Shastri-favourite Bharat Arun set for bowling coach role
While Kumble was the victim of the poorly-managed coach-captain rift, Zaheer and Dravid are paying the price for showing willingness to extend support to Team India.
Jul 16, 2017
First Kumble, now Dravid and Zaheer: How BCCI is humiliating legendary cricketers with its shoddy coach selection process
Garbine Muguruza is celebrating her maiden Wimbledon triumph after beating Venus Williams in Saturdays (15 July) rather anti-climatic ladies singles final at SW19.
Jul 16, 2017
Garbine Muguruza wins first Wimbledon title after second-set collapse from Venus Williams
Manchester United's hope of signing Real Madrid's star Cristiano Ronaldo looked promising when he was angered with the alleged tax evasion in Spain.
Jul 16, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: Did Jose Mourinho say NO to Real Madrid star transfer?
Ravi Shastri has been handed a two-year contract by the BCCI, and the new Team India coach will be earning mega money from the most coveted post in India cricket.
Jul 16, 2017
Ravi Shastri's salary REVEALED: This is how much new Team India coach will earn
Trailing Sebastian Vettel by 20 points in Driver Standings, Lewis Hamilton clinched an important pole for Sunday's race.
Jul 16, 2017
Formula 1 2017 live streaming: Watch British Grand Prix live on TV, online
Lionel Messi seems to be a more than decent basketball player, and making shots for the Barcelona forward does not seem to be a problem.
Jul 16, 2017
Watch Video: Forget football, Barcelona star Lionel Messi's basketball skills stun Arda Turan, Gerard Pique
Roger Federer can become the first person to win eight Wimbledon titles if he beats Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon 2017 final.
Jul 16, 2017
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic final live streaming: Watch Wimbledon 2017 final live on TV, Online
Raj had expressed her disappointment over crushing loss to Australia on Wednesday. The girls took criticism in their stride and responded brilliantly to decimate New Zealand and seal a semi-final spot.
Jul 16, 2017
Women's World Cup 2017: How Mithali Raj's stern words fired up Team India ahead of New Zealand encounter
Garbine Muguruza was just brilliant in her second Wimbledon final, as Venus Williams failed to find her mojo
Jul 15, 2017
Wimbledon 2017 final: Muguruza annihilates Venus to clinch maiden title at SW19
Virat Kohli apparently had reservations over Sehwag getting the coaching job, which ultimately went to Ravi Shastri. The reasons have emerged.
Jul 15, 2017
Revealed: How Kohli told Sehwag he cannot become the India coach
