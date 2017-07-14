Play
Wayne Rooney scored an amazing goal on his first game back at his childhood club against Kenyan side Gor Mahia in Tanzania.
Jul 14, 2017
Sports News
World Cup-winning Sri Lankan skipper Ranatunga believes Kumar Sangakkara's men played below-par cricket in the final and that he will provide the necessary evidence against the team soon.
Jul 14, 2017
Antoine Griezmann had at one point dyed his hair blue and now it is blonde. People on Twitter are surprised. Why Griezmann, why?
Jul 14, 2017
A massive physical brawl could have erupted in the third press conference when Floyd Mayweather's bodyguards started confronting Conor McGregor, all of a sudden!
Jul 14, 2017
Mohamed Salah is expected to make his Liverpool debut, and the likes of Philippe Coutinho could also get their first taste of pre-season football.
Jul 14, 2017
Seventh seed Cilic faces tough test on Friday against Andy Murray-slayer Querrey.
Jul 14, 2017
WWE legend Triple H has sent India cricket star Rohit Sharma a WWE Championship belt, and the hotshot does look amazing with it!
Jul 14, 2017
Committee of Administrators was in a great hurry, asking the Cricket Advisory Committee to announce India coach while the CAC wanted to meet Virat Kohli in person before making the call.
Jul 14, 2017
Roger Federer is the overwhelming favourite to win the whole tournament, and Tomas Berdych is not expected to provide enough of a challenge
Jul 14, 2017
Zaheer reportedly missed out on an opportunity to join the Indian cricket team as bowling coach last year as the BCCI were not willing to pay his demand of Rs 4 crore for 100-day service.
Jul 14, 2017
It is looking more than likely that Bharat Arun will be appointed as the bowling coach of the India team. Can you see Ravi Shastri having the final laugh over Sourav Ganguly?
Jul 14, 2017
