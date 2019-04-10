KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are very good friends as they can often be seen spending time together when on tour with the Indian team. But since landing in trouble on Koffee With Karan, they have maintained a low profile. Now, an old video of the two has resurfaced where Rahul can be seen ridiculing Pandya's bowling.

This video was shot on the aeroplane when India was travelling to England last August and it was uploaded by BCCI on their website. As India once again prepares to take the flight to England for the ICC World Cup, this video has resurfaced.

In the video, Pandya can be seen going around the flight, asking questions to various members of the Indian squad. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was accompanying Pandya as the two were entertaining themselves and also the rest of the travelling contingent. Pandya went around a bit before reaching Dinesh Karthik's seat where the KKR skipper could be seen relaxing and watching something on his laptop.

Pandya climbed onto Karthik's seat and asked him what he wants to say. The wicketkeeper-batsman looked confused as he did not how to respond to Pandya as he had asked nothing substantial. Subsequently, Rahul joined the band and spoke about how excited he was as it was his first tour of England.

"[I am] Excited about England. My first time and I have prepared for a long to travel to England," Rahul said while being interrupted by Pandya. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was then asked about England by Rahul as he had been to the country before. "Good, I mean [the conditions for bowling are] good. The ball swings around," Pandya quipped.

Rahul seemed amused by Pandya's reply and said, "Kya ball swing karaya hai tumne! Maar kha ke aaya hai udhar." The approximate English translation of that is, "What swing you extracted I wonder! The only thing you did was concede loads of runs." Everyone had a good laugh at Pandya's expensive and Rahul subsequently walked off saying when Pandya talks in English, people must simply walk away.

The best moment of the video came when Pandya approached MS Dhoni. The former India captain was watching a movie on his laptop and when Pandya greeted him, Dhoni simply offered him a wafer and waved him away. Pandya seemed embarrassed and said, "Bye Mahi bhai."

Pandya went around talking to various people on the flight including skipper Virat Kohli, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah. The entire Indian contingent will once again board the flight to England and the squad which will take the said flight will be declared on April 15.