The Indian selectors and management are keeping a close eye on the ongoing Indian Premier League as it will throw up new names for the different spots which are still up for grabs in the World Cup squad. Although captain Virat Kohli had said that performance in the IPL would not be a factor, the selectors would always prefer players who are in form.

Now, Rohit Sharma, who is India's vice-captain for the limited overs squad believes that conditions in England will play a big factor when the squad will be named.

"I think we are pretty much settled. There are a few spots (undecided) which everyone knows about but again that depends on what the captain and the coach and the selectors think whether they want to go for the extra seamer or the extra spinner or extra middle order player or a reserve opener," Rohit said.

Also, since the World Cup will be played in June-July, the conditions will have to be factored in. When India toured the country last year, there was a heat wave which made the pitches dry and thus, Indian spinners came into the equation.

Team will be condition specific

"It also depends upon the conditions. The last time we were in England, the conditions were quite dry. I don't know how things will be. So if it is like that then you take an extra spinner, as simple as that. If it's not then probably take the extra seamer," Rohit added.

Rohit, who is part of the Indian management coterie, believes that the opinion of the skipper and coach will be factored in and the final squad will only be decided according to what Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri believe.

"I captain my franchise so I know why the captain's opinion matters in the extra player you want to pick. So I think Virat and Ravi Shastri have to decide the combination and where do they want that extra cushion. So their inputs (will matter) along with the selectors who will be keeping an eye on how those players are doing," the opener said.

However, the Mumbai Indians skipper also believed that personally, he would not pick a 50-overs squad based on IPL performances, as the formats are very different, and that they have played enough cricket to understand which players fit in where.

"I personally think IPL should not be criteria for selection. You can't select a 50 overs team based on a 20 overs franchise competition. Yes form matters. But we have played enough ODI cricket over the last year to know who stands where," Rohit said.