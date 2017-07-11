Play
Afghanistan cricket team will be taking on a star-studded Marylebone Cricket Club side in their historic Lord's debut.
Jul 11, 2017
The Cricket Advisory Committee's decision to consult the skipper in the selection process is doing more harm than good to Indian cricket.
Jul 11, 2017
India coach selection: How Virat Kohli's superstardom is proving to be a double-edged sword
The Committee of Administrators does not want BCCI to delay the process of appointing new India coach any further.
Jul 11, 2017
New India coach likely to be announced today as CoA breathes down BCCI's neck yet again
Wimbledon 2017 fourth round live streaming: Watch Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino live
India's coach name is a secret! Only CAC members know it; even BCCI is clueless
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger opened up about all things Alexis Sanchez during a media conference in Sydney
Jul 11, 2017
Arsene Wenger reveals all about Alexis Sanchez contract: Good news or bad news?
Arsenal signed Alexandre Lacazette in a club record transfer, but Manchester United, for some reason, felt the need to stick their nose in that business
Jul 11, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette snub: This is what makes Manchester United such a difficult club to admire
Wimbledon 2017: Oh Rafa, why do you always get the inspired opponents
Next India cricket team coach: Sourav Ganguly to consult Virat Kohli before announcing the name
From Harry Kane (Tottenham) to Lacazette (Arsenal) and from Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) to Wayne Rooney (Everton), the FPL fans have a range of options this season.
Jul 10, 2017
Started playing Fantasy Premier League 2017-18 yet? Player prices revealed
Amid Jio data leak, Sachin Tendulkar unknowingly contributes to privacy breach
The Bulgarian has never beaten the Swiss giant, but a tight contest is expected between the two on Monday, July 10.
Jul 10, 2017
Roger Federer faces tricky 4th-round test against Grigor Dimitrov: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 live on TV, online
England captain Wayne Rooney has said it was a no-brainer to return to his boyhood club Everton, 13 years after leaving the Merseyside team for Manchester United. The 31-year-old made 77 appearances for Everton, before leaving for Old Trafford in 2004.
Jul 10, 2017
Wayne Rooney calls Everton return a no-brainer after Manchester United exit
Vijender Singh vs Amir Khan: That one hurdle standing in the way of the bout
The tally of 29 medals -- 12 gold, five silver and 12 bronze -- has broken every other previous record India held on the Asian Athletics Championships history.
Jul 10, 2017
Asian Athletics Championships 2017: Full list of gold medal winners from India
