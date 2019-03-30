Sourav Ganguly serving as the "advisor" of Delhi Capitals when they face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League will be "conflict of interest", according to two complains received by the BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain.

KKR is slated to face Delhi Capitals on March 30 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi while their return fixture is scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens on April 12. Referencing the match to be held in Kolkata, two cricket fans from West Bengal – Ranjit Seal and Bhaswati Shantua – separately communicated to Justice (Retd) DK Jain, questioning the involvement of Ganguly with the Delhi-based franchise.

"I would also like to draw your kind attention that on 12th April 2019 (inadvertently quoted 12th May 2019 in my earlier e-mail), Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) vs Delhi Capital Match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR is the local franchisee (sic), who are closely associated with the Cricket Association of Bengal," one of the complainants Seal, wrote in his letter, which is in possession of PTI.

"Sir, is it practically possible - in one hand CAB president is supporting the local franchisee (sic) to conduct the match administratively and in another way (on other hand), CAB President is sitting with the team officials of Delhi Capitals as an Advisor," he further wrote.

Apart from serving Delhi Capitals as an "advisor" this IPL season, Ganguly is also the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the apex governing body for cricket in West Bengal – the state KKR is based out of. But before accepting the offer from the Capitals, Ganguly had reportedly clarified that he had been given the nod by the Committee of Administrators.

The former India captain, who was the captain of KKR when the IPL began in 2008, has not commented on this issue yet. But New Indian Express reports that a source close to Ganguly rubbished the claims made by the fans.

"Sourav has taken permission from the CoA. And let me make it clear, he will be very much present in the Delhi Capitals dug-out on April 12. There is no question of withdrawing when relevant permissions are in place," the report quoted the official as saying.

"Basically, some fans want to insinuate that Ganguly as CAB president can influence local curators during DC vs KKR match at the Eden Gardens on April 12. This is preposterous. You are questioning the integrity of one of our greatest captains. I don't know if it's a part of BCCI's larger politics," the official said.