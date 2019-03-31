Chirs Jericho is a legend in the WWE and might one day make it to the company's coveted hall of fame but for the moment things do not look good for the wrestler. In a recent interview with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on Sirius XM, Jericho said that he is now banned from WWE.

Jericho had signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and the new wrestling promotion is seen as WWE's biggest competition. This is the reason WWE has debarred him from their company. "I've talked with him a couple of times. But I'm kind of public enemy number one there now. I've been kind of removed from the annals of history," Jericho said when asked if he had spoken to Vince McMahon before signing for AEW.

"I asked the other day if I could have a couple of their guys on my podcast to promote Mania and I was told, 'No, it's not appropriate because you're in AEW.' I am banned from WWE." Talking about the ban he said that although the WWE Network does have his content, he has been edited out of some other videos.

"I think my stuff is still on there [WWE Network]. I haven't been disgraced. But as far as I know, they had to take some videos down from UpUpDownDown of me playing. Took that off. They edited some stuff from The Edge & Christian Show that had my name on it," Jericho said.

Jericho also spoke about Hall of Fame speeches and how the main event stars should be given more time to speak than those who are the opening acts. "Here's the problem though. When you have something like the Hall of Fame that's so subjective. Once again, you can't have one guy go 45 and then Stone Cold Steve Austin I think went five minutes or ten minutes. If someone's gonna talk for 45 minutes it should be Steve," said Jericho.

"They should weight it on, 'Listen, we love you, but you're the opening match. The opening guy. You get, you know, ten minutes. You're lucky to be in it.' And as you get to the top, the main event guy, you go as long as you want within reason. I think that's the way to do it."

Jericho had signed for AEW in dramatic fashion. Being the final act of a historic press conference, Jericho almost gate-crashed the event saying, "I'm here because I believe in doing something different, I believe in doing something new."

"It's what I've always done my entire career. I'm a maverick. I'm an outlaw. I'm a pariah. I'm Chris Jericho, baby. I'm not here just to change the world. AEW is not here just to change the world. We are going to change the whole universe," Jericho had said.