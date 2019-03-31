Royal Challengers Bangalore need to regroup, they need to form better tactics to start winning matches and now when they are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have to identify specific areas of problems and then sort them out. However, numbers are a big problem for Kohli and co - they have won just five out of the 12 matches played against Sunrisers Hyderabad and considering the form of Kane Williamson's side, they will have to bring their A game forward in order to compete.

This match will be played in Hyderabad, which has been a fortress of sorts for SRH as they have won 65.79 per cent of the matches played at the venue. On the other hand, RCB has won only 2 out of their 9 IPL matches at Hyderabad.

Form of Umesh Yadav has been brilliant for RCB

Not everything is doom and gloom for RCB. The form of Umesh Yadav is a big positive with the ball. The fast bowler, who has been used in the powerplay overs, has bowled at the economy rate of 5.57 in the two matches so far and will be crucial against the rampant David Warner.

Also, this match will be the clash between David Warner and Virat Kohli, two batsmen who have been leading run scorers if we combine all the matches since 2015. Kohli has scored 2368 runs in 58 innings while Warner has peeled off 2,205 runs in 45 innings and occupy the top two positions on the table.

Also, Warner has feasted on RCB bowling over the years, he has scored 569 runs at an average of 43.77 at a strike rate of 162.57, which is what Kohli has to guard against. On the flip side of the coin, RCB skipper Virat Kohli too has enjoyed SRH's bowling. He has scored 485 runs at an

average of 53.89 and a strike rate of 143.92 against them.

For Kohli, this is yet another match where he can script a record. He needs 35 more runs to go past Suresh Raina's tally of 5,034 — most runs by a player in IPL and considering his form and record, this could well be the match for the skipper.

For SRH, the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, especially towards the death overs, has become a concern. In the first two matches of the season, the fast bowler has conceded 92 runs at an economy of 11.50, which is the most any bowler has conceded in the first two matches of the IPL. However, he has the ability and class to bounce back and stake his claim once again. He needs 4 wickets to complete 100 wickets for SRH in IPL.