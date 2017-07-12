Play
The attack happened inside a restaurant where Tamim Iqbal's family were dining. After being chased out from the restaurant, some miscreants allegedly threw acid at them.
Jul 12, 2017
Sports News
Play
Manchester United are set to take their spending to well over £200 million, with the signings of these two big stars
Jul 12, 2017
Manchester United to complete incredible £105 million double swoop
Play
Ravi Shastri has been named as the new coach of the India cricket team, let's turn up those volumes again!
Jul 12, 2017
The wonderfulness of Ravi Shastri as new India coach: No more listening to his inane commentary
Paris and Los Angeles all set to host 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games
Play
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to clash in a multi-million boxing fight on August 26 in Las Vegas.
Jul 11, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor press conference live streaming: Schedule, watch online
BCCI denies India cricket team coach appointment is official
Play
Second seed Prannoy is in fine form after his impressive wins against Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long in Indonesia last month.
Jul 11, 2017
HS Prannoy primed for Canada Grand Prix 2017 success: Check where to follow live scores of badminton matches
Play
Arsenal and amp;#39;s new signing, Alexandre Lacazette arrived in Sydney with his team on Tuesday July 11 ahead of two matches against A-League sides Sydney F.C on Thursday July 13 and the Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday July 15. Manager, Arsene Wenger believes new signings Sead Kolasinac and Lacazette will be a boost for the Gunners, who won the FA Cup last season but only finished fifth in the Premier League, meaning that this season they will miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.
Jul 11, 2017
Arsenal Arrive In Sydney Wanting To Start New Season Strong
Play
Simona Halep has been in a brilliant form in Wimbledon 2017. She has not dropped a single set, and will be eager to do the same against Johanna Konta
Jul 11, 2017
Wimbledon 2017 quarterfinal live streaming: Watch Johanna Konta vs Simona Halep live on TV, Online
Play
Shastri has been appointed as the head coach, while Zaheer and Dravid join the team as bowling and batting consultants
Jul 11, 2017
It's official! Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid to join Virat Kohli in lethal combination
Play
Maria Sharapova might not be playing in Wimbledon 2017, but fans are being made to remember her on the streets in a controversial way.
Jul 11, 2017
Wimbledon 2017: Saucy street art by Fussy Human takes dig at Maria Sharapova?
Play
Pogba pushed Alexis Nunes into the pool after playing one round of rock, paper and scissors game.
Jul 11, 2017
Watch Video: Manchester United's Paul Pogba gets naughty, pushes female reporter into swimming pool
Shastri, Moody and Sehwag favourites for India coach; Is it Virat Kohli who chooses?
Play
While Chris Froome is the leader of the yellow jersey yet again, Marcel Kittel is the deserved owner of the green jersey.
Jul 11, 2017
Tour de France 2017 live stream: Stage 10 preview, TV schedule in India
Arsenal 2017 pre-season schedule: Matches, dates, venues, time - all you need to know
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains