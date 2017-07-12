Sports News

Arsenal Arrive In Sydney Wanting To Start New Season Strong

Arsenal and amp;#39;s new signing, Alexandre Lacazette arrived in Sydney with his team on Tuesday July 11 ahead of two matches against A-League sides Sydney F.C on Thursday July 13 and the Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday July 15. Manager, Arsene Wenger believes new signings Sead Kolasinac and Lacazette will be a boost for the Gunners, who won the FA Cup last season but only finished fifth in the Premier League, meaning that this season they will miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Jul 11, 2017
