Pusarla Venkata Sindhu prepares to take on Sung Ji Hyun in a second-round clash of the 2019 edition of the Malaysia Open at the Axiata Arena – 1 in Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth will face Khosit Phetpradab in his second round match at the Axiata Arena – 3 in Kuala Lumpur on April 4.

When and where to watch the Malaysia Open 2019 in Indian on TV, online

Star Sports 2 and HD 2 will provide the live television coverage of the Malaysia Open 2019 in India. None of the matches will start before 1 pm local time and 10:30 am IST. The live streaming of the tournament will be available on Hotstar.

Neither Sindhu nor Srikanth's match will start before 3 pm IST on April 4.

PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun preview

Sindhu advanced to the second round of the World Tour Super 750 tournament even though compatriot Saina Nehwal failed in the first hurdle. Kidambi Srikanth also progressed to the second round of the annual tournament.

The finalist of the India Open Srikanth got the better of Indonesia's Ihsan Maulana Mustofa 21-18, 21-16 in a match that lasted only 38 minutes. World Championship and Olympic silver medalist Sindhu, meanwhile, brushed aside a spirited challenge from Japanese world number 20 Aya Ohori 22-20, 21-12. Sindhu's victory against Ohori is her sixth win over the Japanese.

Fifth seed Sindhu's match against Sung Ji Hyun will provide her with the opportunity to avenge the loss she suffered at her hands at the All England Championships. In that hard-fought match on March 6 which lasted nearly one and a half hours, the Korean won 21-16, 20-22, 21-18. The two women are closely tied in the head to head battle too as Sindhu leads her opponent 8-7.

Meanwhile, Srikanth's meeting with Phetpradab is their first on court. The Thai native saw off the Korean challenge of Lee Dong Keun in the first round 21-15, 21-13. The winner of this match will face Chinese shuttler Chen Long in the quarterfinal. Chen Long won his second round match against a Thai opponent, Kantaphon Wangcharoen 22-20, 21-13.

Saina, who came into the tournament after recovering from a pancreatic infection, was defeated by Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 15-21, 10-21. HS Prannoy also lost his first-round match from after winning the first game and his defeat came against Sittikhon Thammasin 12-21, 21-16, 21-14. From the men's singles side, Sameer Verma also failed to progress as he was bested by second seed Shi Yuqi. The Chinese beat Verma in a tightly contested battle 22-20, 21-23, 21-12.

