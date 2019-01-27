History was created when Saina Nehwal became the first Indian shuttler to clinch Indonesia Masters after Spain's Carolina Marin retired injured in the first game.

It was a roaring start to the game, as Marin was off the blocks like a train and her baseline play was on the money. She was leading 10-4 when she twisted his right ankle after an awkward fall. The Olympic champion was down on the ground, wriggling and wincing in pain and even Saina came to her court to know of her well being.

Marin got up and tried to soldier on, but the pain and agony was too excruciating for even her to continue and she had to hobble off the court to hand Saina the historic win.

"It is important year for all of us. This was not good at all. She is a tough competitor, she started off well and it is unfortunate what happened today," said Saina, who last won a BWF title in 2017 in Malaysia.

"I just came out of injury. I played this events to see how good is this. and I'm happy I could play the semifinals at Malaysia and final here. Looking forward to get back to shape and play next tournament," she further added.

Nehwal, who has had her own share of injuries in the recent past, has been in sublime form ever since her comeback last year.

"I have been getting injured in the last few years. I always try to come back stronger, there is no secret. I want to thank physios and coaches who are supporting me a lot," she said.

In her glittering career, the shuttler has won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games. She reached the finals at the Denmark open and the Syed Modi International.