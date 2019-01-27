Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will take on familiar foe Carolina Marin in the women's singles final of the Indonesia Masters on January 27 at the Istora Senayan sports arena in Jakarta.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The match between Saina and Marin is the third final of the day. The first final begins at 1 pm local time, 11:30 am IST and 6 am GMT. Thus, Saina vs Marin will in all probability begin any time between 3 pm – 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm – 2 pm IST and 8 am – 8:30 am GMT.

Star Sports Select 1 and HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin preview

Saina won an epic semifinal battle against China's He Bingjiao to enter the final of the Indonesia Masters. The Indian had come from one game down to win the match in 58 minutes 18-21, 21-12, 21-18.

Marin also had a similar story in her semifinal bout against third seed and world number 5 Chen Yufei. The Spaniard came from a set down to battle her way into the summit clash 17-21, 21-11, 23-21.

This is the second time in as many weeks Saina will be facing Marin and the Indian will look to reverse the result of the Malaysia Masters and win her first championship of the calendar year. Sunday's final appearance will be the second consecutive one for Saina and she will be keen on winning in Jakarta this time around. In last year's final, she came up against world number 1 Tai Tzu Ying.

For Marin, Saina will be the second Indian shuttler she squares off against in the tournament after having defeated PV Sindhu in the quarter-final 23-21, 21-7.

Sunday presents Saina the chance to correct an underwhelming 2018 where she won just one gold medal.