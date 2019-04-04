There has been a growing concern over the duration of the IPL matches and how teams are overshooting the time limit without any checks. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have already been docked Rs 12 lakh for the infringements, but the matches keep going on even after the stipulated time limit.

Speaking on the issue, SunRisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has suggested that deductions be made from the net run rate of a team if their over rate is slow as only this will force captains to be sharper. Moody also believes that fines and deductions might not be the solution for teams as clearly, IPL captains do not seem to be bothered.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter after the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals and said that the duration of the match should not be acceptable.

T20 is a great product .. but games are now taking over 4 hrs .. Too long IMO .. The super over in Delhi took 30 mins !!!!! The 100 might just be the answer you never know .... #OnOn #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 3, 2019

Responding to this particular Tweet, Moody said that fines and penalties are not helping the cause and that net run rate of the infringing team should be impacted. This practice has been started in the Caribbean Premier League and has helped increase the pace of the game.

Kaif speaks about the issue

Delhi Capitals fielding coach Mohammed Kaif has raised the issue of franchises like KKR and KXIP subbing slower fielders with fast men during matches in order to improve their over rate and also increase the pace of the game.

"We saw in the last game against KXIP also, Punjab doing the same thing- Sarfraz Khan did not come out to field the entire game. We thought the ball hit his gloves and then it was told its an injury. I do not know where he was injured, the umpires would know that. But this is a new method being used by teams. Teams are being smart and making this sort of changes which is not right, according to me," Kaif said.

Kaif also said that T20 was meant to be fast-paced and that too many meetings lead to wasting a lot of time and it also muddles with the mind of the players.

"There are long meetings before the game and then, time is wasted on strategising field positions. This, in turn, confuses players and bowlers. It is better to leave them with a clear mind. Suddenly you can't have ten people advising the player," he explained.