In an effort to provide a positive image of the country, football superstars like Ronaldinho and Ryan Giggs arrived in Pakistan to play two friendly matches over the weekend.
Jul 8, 2017
Ronaldinho, Giggs in Pakistan: Cricket-mad country set to host exhibition football matches involving international stars
The defending champions have signed up former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham as coach while bringing on board Ashley Westwood as technical director.
Jul 8, 2017
Third ISL title on the cards? Atletico de Kolkata announce massive signings ahead of 2017 player draft
With four wins from as many games, Mithali Raj's side now eye the semi-final berth in the quadrennial event.
Jul 8, 2017
India vs South Africa cricket live streaming: Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on TV, online
After two days of action, India, with six gold medals, are leading the medal tally, with China in the second spot.
Jul 8, 2017
Asian Athletics Championships 2017 Day 3 live streaming, full schedule: Dominant India look to retain position at top of medal tally
India vs West Indies T20 match squads: What the teams look like for the one-off game
Lionel Messi married Antonella Rocuzzo last Friday, and the ceremony was attended by close friends including Xavi, Carles Puyol, Neymar, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique.
Jul 7, 2017
Man for the poor: Lionel Messi turns Good Samaritan as the legend donates wedding leftover food to bank
The first Andean bear ever born in mainland Britain has started to explore its surroundings at Chester Zoo. The cub was born in January and is considered a valuable breeding success for the endangered species. Conservationists believe there are less than 20,000 bears left in the wild in South America and the bears are threatened by both illegal hunting and habitat loss.
Jul 7, 2017
Super cute baby bear learns to climb at Chester Zoo
From dealing with expectation to his favourite memory in football, relive Wayne Rooney and amp;#39;s finest moments through his own words.
Jul 7, 2017
Relive Rooneys finest moments
It has been learnt that Barca President Josep Bartomeu is seemingly frustrated with PSG's unwillingness to negotiate with them over Verratti's transfer.
Jul 7, 2017
Has Real Madrid just beaten Barcelona for Marco Verratti's signature?
FIFA U17 World Cup draw results - India against USA, Colombia and Ghana
Lakshmanan, the 27-year-old Indian athlete who won the Men's 5000m event in Odisha on July 6, tells IBTimes India he is ready to impress at World Championships 2017.
Jul 7, 2017
Asian Athletics champion G Lakshmanan excited to race against 'idol' Mo Farah at World Championships
INTERVIEW: Vijender Singh opens up about his upcoming 'King of Asia' bout against Zulpikar Maimaitali
Live streaming: FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 draw - Watch here
ISL 2017: Sandesh Jhingan back to Kerala Blasters, Sehnaj Singh retained by Mumbai
