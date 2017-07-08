Sports News

The first Andean bear ever born in mainland Britain has started to explore its surroundings at Chester Zoo. The cub was born in January and is considered a valuable breeding success for the endangered species. Conservationists believe there are less than 20,000 bears left in the wild in South America and the bears are threatened by both illegal hunting and habitat loss. Jul 7, 2017
From dealing with expectation to his favourite memory in football, relive Wayne Rooney and amp;#39;s finest moments through his own words. Jul 7, 2017
