The 28th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup commences on March 23 and the 2019 edition of the annual hockey tournament will be played at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia.

When do the matches start and where to watch it

None of the matches will start before 4:05 pm local time, 1:35 pm IST and 8:05 am GMT. The specific time of every match is listed below under the 'Full Schedule' section.

There is no live television coverage of the tournament in India and neither will the tournament be officially streamed. Astro-Go will provide live streaming of the tournament in Malaysia.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup preview

The defending champion of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is Australia but the team from Down Under will not be participating in this edition of the tournament and neither has runner-up England travelled to Ipoh. This opens up the field significantly for India.

The Indian team finished fifth last time but courtesy their ranking compared to the other participating teams, they are the firm favourites to lift the trophy. India will take on Japan in the opening encounter of the tournament and they have the wood over the Japanese team. Although the Samurais did not travel to Ipoh last year, the two sides last met in 2017 when India won the thrilling encounter 4-1. Since then, the two sides have met on four occasions and India has got the better of the Japanese hockey team on every one of them.

The six teams that will participate in this edition of the tournament are India, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, Poland and South Korea. The format of the tournament is such that each team will play every other team once to determine their respective positions on the points table. The team that will finish as the top two will go on to play the final and decide the champion. The two teams following the top two will battle it out in a third-place match while the remaining two teams will clash to avoid the wooden spoon.

The final of the tournament will be held on March 30 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium.

Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) March 23 India vs Japan 1:35 PM March 23 Canada vs South Korea 3:35 PM March 23 Malaysia vs South Africa 6:05 PM March 24 India vs South Korea 1:35 PM March 24 Canada vs South Africa 3:35 PM March 24 Japan vs Malaysia 6:05 PM March 26 Canada vs Japan 1:35 PM March 26 South Africa vs South Korea 3:35 PM March 26 Malaysia vs India 6:05 PM March 27 South Africa vs Japan 1:35 PM March 27 Canada vs India 3:35 PM March 27 South Korea vs Malaysia 6:05 PM March 29 India vs South Africa 1:35 PM March 29 South Korea vs Japan 3:35 PM March 29 Malaysia vs Canada 6:05 PM March 30 team 5 vs Team 6 1:10 PM March 30 Team 3 vs Team 4 3:35 PM March 30 Team 1 vs Team 2 6:05 PM

Global TV listing

Malaysia: Astro Arena TV

Astro Arena TV Australia: Fox Sports

Date Round Match Time 23-Mar Pool India vs Japan 13:35 23-Mar Pool Canada vs South Korea 15:35 23-Mar Pool Malaysia vs South Africa 18:05 24-Mar Pool India vs South Korea 13:35 24-Mar Pool Canada vs South Africa 15:35 24-Mar Pool Japan vs Malaysia 18:05 26-Mar Pool Canada vs Japan 13:35 26-Mar Pool South Africa vs South Korea 15:35 26-Mar Pool Malaysia vs India 18:05 27-Mar Pool South Africa vs Japan 13:35 27-Mar Pool Canada vs India 15:35 27-Mar Pool South Korea vs Malaysia 18:05 29-Mar Pool India vs South Africa 13:35 29-Mar Pool South Korea vs Japan 15:35 29-Mar Pool Malaysia vs Canada 18:05 30-Mar 5th and 6th Place TBD vs TBD 13:10 30-Mar 3rd and 4th place TBD vs TBD 15:35 30-Mar Final TBD vs TBD 18:05

Date Round Match Time 23-Mar Pool India vs Japan 13:35 23-Mar Pool Canada vs South Korea 15:35 23-Mar Pool Malaysia vs South Africa 18:05 24-Mar Pool India vs South Korea 13:35 24-Mar Pool Canada vs South Africa 15:35 24-Mar Pool Japan vs Malaysia 18:05 26-Mar Pool Canada vs Japan 13:35 26-Mar Pool South Africa vs South Korea 15:35 26-Mar Pool Malaysia vs India 18:05 27-Mar Pool South Africa vs Japan 13:35 27-Mar Pool Canada vs India 15:35 27-Mar Pool South Korea vs Malaysia 18:05 29-Mar Pool India vs South Africa 13:35 29-Mar Pool South Korea vs Japan 15:35 29-Mar Pool Malaysia vs Canada 18:05 30-Mar 5th and 6th Place TBD vs TBD 13:10 30-Mar 3rd and 4th place TBD vs TBD 15:35 30-Mar Final TBD vs TBD 18:05

Date Round Match Time 23-Mar Pool India vs Japan 13:35 23-Mar Pool Canada vs South Korea 15:35 23-Mar Pool Malaysia vs South Africa 18:05 24-Mar Pool India vs South Korea 13:35 24-Mar Pool Canada vs South Africa 15:35 24-Mar Pool Japan vs Malaysia 18:05 26-Mar Pool Canada vs Japan 13:35 26-Mar Pool South Africa vs South Korea 15:35 26-Mar Pool Malaysia vs India 18:05 27-Mar Pool South Africa vs Japan 13:35 27-Mar Pool Canada vs India 15:35 27-Mar Pool South Korea vs Malaysia 18:05 29-Mar Pool India vs South Africa 13:35 29-Mar Pool South Korea vs Japan 15:35 29-Mar Pool Malaysia vs Canada 18:05 30-Mar 5th and 6th Place TBD vs TBD 13:10 30-Mar 3rd and 4th place TBD vs TBD 15:35 30-Mar Final TBD vs TBD 18:05