Edoardo Santonocito is a 26-year-old boy, who lives trying to pursue his life goals without ever giving himself respite.

He is divided between sports and social media working, both as a tennis coach, managing two tennis clubs in the city of Genoa, and as an Influencer through his structured activity on Instagram. Edoardo is a sports addict, and he loves to travel and enhance himself with new experiences, without which he could not learn and improve himself.

Talking about his sports journey, he said, "As for my sport career, my passion for Tennis has blossomed at the age of 13, when my mother during a summer where the football activity had been suspended (I played soccer from 5 years to 13), led me to a Tennis lesson and there the spark was triggered and I realized that this was my way, initially as a player and then as a teacher. I tried very hard to become a professional player despite having started very late but unfortunately I had to strand halfway through the B series, because unfortunately at the age of 20, due to various family problems, I had to interrupt this competitive path. I enrolled at the university and simultaneously I started working as a teacher because I did not want to abandon my passion. But since I could no longer walk the professional player's path, I got on the other side of the fence, becoming a coach."

Edoardo, who is a model and an Instagram influencer too, added, "As for my model and influencer career, I have always been very attentive to the beauty, to the attention to details and to my personality but I would never have had the courage to approach the world of fashion if not for fun. Two friends, who were already navigated in that sector, asked me to accompany them or to replace them for shooting, fashion shows or commercials. At the beginning I took it only as a time-pass work and a way to have fun with them but when I started receiving numerous requests no longer from my two friends but directly from agencies, brands and advertising companies, I realized that maybe it could become a real job."

"I started to publish more beautiful and quality pictures on my Instagram page inspired by the strongest exponents of that moment (it was the year 2013), trying to gather some followers every day. One morning I woke up and my phone seemed crazy. I kept getting notifications, likes and followers; one of my pictures was published on a page with more than 400K followers and I went from having about 2K followers to 15K," Edoardo concluded.