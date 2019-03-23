The fans of Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Rajinikanth and many others stars may lock horns over petty issues on social media sites quite often, but they all unite when the Indian Premiere League (IPL) is around. Thanks to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who makes them forget all the differences and cheer for his team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"I am an Ajith fan and my brother loves Vijay. We have a lot arguments over films, but when it comes to the IPL, we are united to support our home town," Karthik, a fan of the CSK, residing in Bengaluru, tells the International Business Times.

Interestingly, the CSK supporters have no qualms to call Dhoni with the monikers of their favourite stars like Ajith (Thala) and Vijay (Thalapathy). "I considered Vijay as the only Thalapathy till Dhoni stole our hearts. Today, I commonly use the moniker to both the actor and the cricketer," a Vijay fan named Subbu tells us.

The same kind of belief is being held by lakhs of fans of stars. "It doesn't matter whether ur a Rajini fan or Vijay fan, support CSK. We should stay one when it comes to IPL, CSK and Thala Dhoni," a fan urges the cine-goers on Twitter.

The online fans clubs of stars like Vijay, Suriya, Rajinikanth and many others have extended their support to the CSK like every year. Notably, they are coming up with interesting posters and photo to express their love on the team.

CSK Set for the First Match

The 12th season of Indian Premiere League kicks-off in Chennai on Saturday, 23 March. The fans could not have asked for a better start to this season as the Dhoni's men will take on their arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening clash.

Chennai Super Kings, in spite of facing ban in the IPL for two years for the alleged involvement of its owners in the 2013 IPL betting case, has not lost its popularity among Tamils.