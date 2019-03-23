Mumbai Indians ready themselves to take on the rechristened Delhi Capitals in their first match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 24.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will start at 8 pm local time and 2:30 pm GMT.

Star Sports 1 & HD1 (English) and Star Sports 3 & HD3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the match. The worldwide live stream will be available on Hotstar.

MI vs DC preview

Mumbai Indians tend to win the IPL in alternate years and their three previous victories came in 2013, 2015 and 2017. If one was to go by that pattern, 2019 would be their turn at the summit. But trends are bucked every day in the IPL and 2019 promises to be no different.

Delhi will definitely want to be the flagbearers of bucking trends this season as they have failed to make it to the playoffs since 2012. The team has changed its name from Daredevils to Capitals and have roped in Sourav Ganguly in an advisory role. He will be teaming up with Ricky Ponting off the field to ensure the young guns of Delhi can find their groove.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has already mentioned how he will be opening this season and that is the correct move from the Indian opener as the best players of a team must face the maximum balls in this short format. Quinton de Kock will, in all likelihood, come out with Rohit. This could mean Suryakumar Yadav goes back into the middle order despite doing well last season as an opener.

But from an Indian perspective, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya as he makes his return from his latest injury layoff owing to a recurring back problem. He will be one of may all-rounders the home team has at their disposal. Pandya's international teammate Jasprit Bumrah will also be in focus as a lot has been made of workload management of Indian pacers ahead of the World Cup.

For Delhi, the IPL provides Shikhar Dhawan with the perfect opportunity to get back among the runs after his recent poor form for India. Dhawan is back in his hometown of Delhi but this match will be the homecoming of his opening partner, the young Prithvi Shaw, who plies his domestic trade for Mumbai. Shaw is a one among a band of young Indian batsmen who will be keen to make their mark for Delhi with the others being Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer.

The Wankhede pitch usually has good bounce and carry which means both Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult could be in business for Delhi.

Probable XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult

