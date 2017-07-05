Play
The harrowing clips of the great white shark jumping and eating a seal, on the other hand, Phelps geared up in a full-body suit gives the audience an intense 30-second trailer
Jul 5, 2017
Sports News
Live streaming: Watch India vs Sri Lanka - Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 on TV, online
Rafael Nadal is favourite to beat Donald Young and progress into the third round, but he cannot afford to take it easy against the American.
Jul 5, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Donald Young tennis live streaming: Watch Wimbledon 2017 live on TV, online
All eyes will be on Chris Gayle against India as he has not played for West Indies for more than a year in any format.
Jul 5, 2017
Chris Gayle is back: This West Indies squad will look to beat Virat Kohli's India in one-off T20 match
Peter Sagan has been disqualified following the incident, while Mark Cavendish is out of Tour De France after breaking his shoulder in the crash.
Jul 5, 2017
Watch Video: Unsporting behaviour from Peter Sagan as he elbows Mark Cavendish in Tour De France
ISL 2017: CK Vineeth set for Kerala Blasters, Mehtab Hossain and Sandesh Jhingan to join draft
AIFF president Praful Patel expressed interest officially to the FIFA on Tuesday, July 4, to host the U-20 World Cup. Winning the bid is next to impossible.
Jul 4, 2017
Why India simply cannot host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019
From Cristiano sharing shirtless pictures to Georgina sizzling in a black bikini, the 'It' couple are absolutely grabbing all the eyeballs.
Jul 4, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are heating things up! [Photos]
Lionel Messi got married to Antonella Rocuzzo on June 30 in Roserio.
Jul 4, 2017
Watch Video: Lionel Messi's sloppy wedding dance proves he was born to play football ONLY
Full text of Parupalli Kashyap's plea to Sushma Swaraj as top shuttlers face visa problems ahead of major tournaments
Manchester United are steadily bolstering their youth academy in an effort to bringing back their glory years.
Jul 4, 2017
Manchester United: Top signings made; full list of academy players 2017
Ravi Shastri has applied for the coach position of the India cricket team, and he is the overwhelming favourite to take over the post due to his close relationship with Virat Kohli on and off the field.
Jul 4, 2017
Virat Kohli is VVIP of India cricket; Kumble's resignation and Shastri applying for India coach post is the proof
The Filipino boxing legend, who lost to Jeff Horn on July 2, is ready to give retirement a thought.
Jul 4, 2017
Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather 2: Here is why boxing fans will never see another 'Fight of the Century'
Pacquiao lost on points to former teacher Horn in Brisbane on 2 July. The eight division world champion claimed the referee was too lenient towards Horn, saying Its like the referee wants to help my opponent.
Jul 4, 2017
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao criticises referee after shock loss to Jeff Horn
MS Dhoni-Sakshi wedding anniversary: 7 years of togetherness in photos
