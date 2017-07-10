Play
Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in chases but he may never be able to break these records.
Jul 10, 2017
The former Indian hockey goalkeeper, who is serving as assistant commissioner of customs, is embroiled in a graft case.
Jul 10, 2017
Mir Ranjan Negi in trouble! Here's all you need to know about the man who inspired Chak De India
Steve Coppell is no more going to be a part of the Kerala Blasters for ISL 2017. His replacement is a vastly experienced Englishman.
Jul 10, 2017
Kerala Blasters set to make a big statement by roping in ex-Man City coach
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were involved in playing some keepy-uppy, and they juggled the ball with the head for more than 30 times in a swimming pool. Messi has posted a video on Instagram and it has already received close to 6 million views.
Jul 10, 2017
Watch: Land or water, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez show that they are a class act when it comes to flaunting football skills
Rafael Nadal will be wary of the threat posed by the big-serving Muller in this fourth round match at Wimbledon
Jul 10, 2017
Wimbledon 2017 Manic Monday live tennis streaming: Watch Rafael Nadal vs Gilles Muller live
The tickets have been reasonably priced with the minimum one costing INR 40, and maximum INR 800. The organisers are offering discounts in different phases, but there will be no reduction on prices during match days. The earlier you buy, the cheaper it is.
Jul 10, 2017
FIFA U-17 World Cup tickets: Where and how to book tickets for the mega event
India finished with their meet best tally of 29 medals -- 12 Gold, 5 Silver, 12 Bronze.
Jul 10, 2017
5 things that helped India pip China and top medal tally at Asian Athletics Championships 2017
Miz also defeated Dean Ambrose to retain the Intercontinental Championship while The Hardy Boyz failed to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.
Jul 10, 2017
Great Balls of Fire WWE complete results: Brock Lesnar defeats Samao Joe to retain title, Strowman shines past Reigns
Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody and Lalchand Rajput are strong contenders as well. We analyse what makes each one of them suited for the role.
Jul 10, 2017
India coach interview: Ravi Shastri to be selected or will CAC spring a surprise?
It looks like eggs on the faces time yet again for Chelsea with Manchester United set to beat the Blues to the signature of the highly-rated midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko
Jul 10, 2017
Chelsea to be embarrassed again: After Lukaku, Manchester United agree deal for second Blues target
India posted a strong total, but it was made to look like a Sunday morning stroll by Evin Lewis and the West Indies
Jul 10, 2017
India vs West Indies T20: The Evin Lewis show befuddles Virat Kohli's men
Hardik Pandya has also made a return to the India squad for the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka
Jul 10, 2017
India squad for Sri Lanka Test series: Oh c'mon, not Rohit Sharma again
All eyes will be on the Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe match as the wrestlers are keenly await to outdo one another and win the Universal title.
Jul 9, 2017
Great Balls of Fire WWE 2017 live streaming: Watch Lesnar vs Samoa Joe, Reigns vs Strowman live on TV
Guru Purnima 2017: Sachin Tendulkar shares rare photo with childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar, Vinod Kambli follows suit
The BCCI has asked the Cricket Advisory Committee to make sure Indian captain finds it easy to work with Anil Kumble's successor.
Jul 9, 2017
Tasked with finding skipper-friendly coach, CAC to interview Ravi Shastri & five others on July 10
