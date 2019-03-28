Manchester United has just announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to be the permanent manager of the football club. The announcement was made on the club's official website on March 28, merely days before United's Premier League game against Watford.

The Norwegian manager was appointed on a temporary basis after former manager Jose Mourinho was sacked in December. He has now been offered the full-time role at Old Trafford and been given a three-year contract.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," said Solskjaer. "It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

Since taking over, Solskjaer has been a resounding success at the club winning 14 of his 19 games and losing only thrice. Under his management, United has amassed more points in the Premier League than any other club in the same duration. Solskjaer also oversaw an unprecedented European night against PSG at the Parc des Princes when United became the first team to win a Champions League tie after losing the first leg at home by two or more goals.

Pleased with his performance since taking charge, Executive Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward said, "Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves."

"More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward."

"I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history."

Solskjaer started his managerial career at United when he was in charge of the club's reserve team for a spell of three years till 2010. Prior to that, he played for Sir Alex Ferguson's team for 11 years since 1996. Solskjaer is a massive fan favourite at Old Trafford and also scored the stoppage-time winner at Camp Nou in the 1999 Champions League final which made United the first and only British club to win the treble.