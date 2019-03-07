Manchester United has beaten PSG 3-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes to go through to the Champions League quarter final. In the process, the Red Devils became the first team to come back from a 2-0 deficit at home to win a European knockout tie.

It was an improbable comeback victory, the likes of which only Manchester United can conjure as they channelized the spirit of the yore - perhaps that of their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - to script an unprecedented comeback.

The Red Devils were down and out in the first leg after they lost to the Parisiens 2-0 at Old Trafford but went through on away goals as they came finished 3-3 on aggregate. Romelu Lukaku scored the first and second goals for the visitors while Marcus Rashford added a dramatic stoppage time winner courtesy a controversial handball penalty that was given by VAR.

PSG got one goal back in the 12th minute, 10 minutes after Lukaku had given United the lead courtesy a mistake by Thilo Kehrer. For the better part of the first half, PSG was in the ascendency as they dominated the ball and troubled the United defence as they looked hapless. But the moment Eric Bailly - who was responsible for the first goal - was substituted and the visitors switched to a traditional back four, they seemed more in control.

Just when United looked out of the game, they took the lead again. This time, Gianluigi Buffon made the mistake as he spilled a long range stinger from Rashford for Lukaku to gobble up from close range. PSG, once again, took control of the game and dominated possession.

As the game drew towards the end, the caretaker manager of United threw in two academy players - Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood. But the difference was made by another young substitute - Diogo Dalot. In the 91st minute, the ball was played out to him as he galloped forward and took a punt at goal which was blocked by Presnel Kimpembe.

The referee signalled for a conrer but the video assistant referees asked him to have a look at a potential handball. The referee went to the video screen and had a hard look. Subsequently, to the shock of the home fans, he signalled to the spot. Rashford, born and bred in Manchester, who made his debut in the Champions League stepped up to take his first penalty for the club in a competitive game.

And with one kick of the ball, he sent Manchester United fans into delirium and the club to the next stage of the Champions League. Is there anything Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is touching that isn't turning into gold.