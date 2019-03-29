WWE superstar Nikki Bella just announced her retirement after twelve years in the ring.

Reportedly the American star revealed she is "too old for the travel" as she called time on her career in the ring after 12 incredible years.

Apparently, Nikki has followed in the footsteps of twin sister Brie - who also confirmed her retirement earlier this month.

Speaking about her decision, the 35-year-old said: "The [European] tour was good but I feel like I'm too old for the travel, the travel was really rough.

"I was like, why am I doing this? I don't feel good. The girls are doing amazing things over there.

"I really am ready to hang up the jersey, I can say it fully."

It is being reported that Nikki, real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, is now expected to spend her time focusing on her other business interests including her wine label and clothing brand.

She added: "Being on the European tour, I've had a lot of time to think. Just how my body feels, being away from my company, how time consuming this is.

"It's making me realise I am ready to fold the jersey and put it away.

"I'm ready to put the kicks aside and I'm ready to take Nikki Bella into a different direction."

Nikki Bella has been a staple in the WWE roster for over a decade and she gained quite the fandom during her time in the ring and her popularity also helped in the success of her reality show Total Bellas. Nikki was also famous for her much publicized relationship with John Cena which ended recently.

It is known that she signed for the WWE in June 2007 before her debut on SmackDown in November 2008 and she went on to win the WWE Divas Championship twice and was known for her feuds with AJ Lee and Paige. Whatever she decides to do after retirement, we wish her well.