After her bombshell revelation that she shares details about her dates with her ex John Cena, WWE superstar Nikki Bella has now revealed that her family is on her to date since her biological clock is ticking.

'I just find it so annoying; from JJ and other people who bring up the fact that, like, "Hey, your clock is ticking!"' revealed the professional wrestler during Sunday's episode of Total Bellas.

The athlete, who was born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, took offence to a comment made by her brother JJ Garcia during a filmed family trip to New York City.

The 28-year-old teased his big sister that she was 'ticking' - after unsuccessfully trying to get her to flirt with a guy. 'I get my age, I get that I'm single,' added the twin sister of Brie Bella. 'I am damn proud that right now I'm doing things for me.'

'Oh yeah, I let him know everything. He's known every date that I've been on,' Nikki confessed to People Now. 'I have so much respect for him, and this breakup didn't end bad; we didn't do bad things to each other.' Nikki went on to reveal that Cena has even remained friends with her family, and that she would never want to him to find out something important about her personal life from anyone other than her.

'Anything that I knew that was coming out, anything that I've done, I've let him know,' she said.

'I don't want him to ever be hurt by it or shocked by it.' Nikki Bella has confessed that 2019 is the year she hopes she finds love. And we have to say she has been doing everything in her power o find it. From going on dates to transforming herself physically, and she might have a few bruises to prove it. Nikki Bella had posted a pic of her almost nude with mysterious red marks on her body. Though now, Nikki appears to be healthy and looking forward to finding love.