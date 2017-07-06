Play
From Priyanka Chopra to Rana Daggubati of 'Bahubali' fame, the top celebs of India have come together to support the boxing league in India.
Jul 6, 2017
Sports News
Asian Athletics: Manpreet Kaur wins gold in shot put, Dutee Chand bosses 100m race
Play
Manchester United have reportedly agreed to purchase 24-year-old Romelu Lukaku from Everton for a £75m ($97m) fee. Lukaku was a long time Chelsea target, and had made his desire to leave Everton clear earlier in the year.
Jul 6, 2017
Manchester United agree £75m fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku
Play
As per intelligence agency SITE, the Islamic terrorist wing is preparing lone-attacks during Wimbledon, just like the Manchester attacks 2017.
Jul 6, 2017
ISIS attack looming on the Wimbledon 2017 tennis tournament?
Play
England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow wobbled out of the net session after being on the receiving end of a yorker from Arjun Tendulkar on Wednesday.
Jul 6, 2017
Tendulkar haunts England again! When Sachin's son Arjun bowled a dangerous toe-crusher at Lord's
Play
Here is a list of top sporting franchises that have been backed by Chinese investments.
Jul 6, 2017
From Manchester City to Minnesota Timberwolves: How China is becoming the undisputed leader in sports investment
Play
Several reports came in on Thursday, July 6 that Man Utd has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of the Belgium striker.
Jul 6, 2017
Move over Alvaro Morata; Romelu Lukaku is set for Manchester United
Play
Dhoni's fans on Twitter took a serious dig at Ramiz Raja, who criticised BCCI for giving Dhoni a Grade A contract.
Jul 6, 2017
MS Dhoni fans in no mood for nonsense, Twitterati want Ramiz Raja to mind his own business
Play
Where to watch Wimbledon 2017 live as Roger Federer looks for another serene outing when he plays Dusan Lajovic
Jul 6, 2017
Roger Federer Wimbledon tennis live streaming: Watch Swiss ace play Lajovic live on TV, online
Play
Germany won the FIFA Confederations Cup earlier this month while India is on a sensational run at the moment.
Jul 6, 2017
FIFA rankings latest: India at 96, Germany on top in July 2017 release
Play
While Paes and Canadian Adil Shamasdin begin Wimbledon campaign on Thursday, Bopanna joins hands with Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
Jul 6, 2017
Wimbledon 2017: Watch Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna's Men's doubles matches live on TV, online
Play
Novak Djokovic can use the match as practice for tough matches awaiting him in Wimbledon 2017.
Jul 6, 2017
Novak Djokovic vs Adam Pavlasek live tennis streaming: Watch Wimbledon 2017 live on TV, Online
Play
Where to watch live as India look to clinch the series, West Indies draw
Jul 6, 2017
India (Ind) vs West Indies 2017 live cricket streaming: 5th ODI live on TV, online
Play
The Lord's Test between England and South Africa is special for Joe Root and Dean Elgar. Both of them are going to captain their respective side for the first time in Test cricket.
Jul 6, 2017
England vs South Africa 1st Test: Watch the match live on TV, online
This massive bid will finally make Alvaro Morata a Manchester United player
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains