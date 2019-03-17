Kurt Angle's retirement has been widely speculated, it has been a massive talk of the town leading up to WrestleMania and now the WWE superstar himself has named the opponent he would love to face in his farewell match. He recently did a Q&A session on his official Facebook page, where he answered a string of questions asked by the fans.

He did not specifically name the preferred opponent, but Kurt Angle did say that a part of him wants to fight John Cena in WrestleMania.

"It truly doesn't matter who it is. Part of me wants a legend like Cena and part of me wants an upcoming talent, I've always prided myself on putting over younger talent in this business. I'm just happy to be performing at WrestleMania," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Social media has been abuzz with several names as his opponent. Baron Corbin, The Undertaker were the few big names on the list and now with the addition of Cena, the tryst could well be a spicy one.

Cena faces another big challenge

One of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE history, Cena's technical prowess is one for the ages and it is only fitting that he would go out fighting against John Cena. Remarkably, Cena started his career 17 years ago against Kurt Angle, hence, it all adds up just about perfectly.

In a separate development, WWE superstar Elias has also dropped a massive hint that he would love to take on either Undertaker and John Cena at WrestleMania on April 8.

"If it was up to me, I would be given ample time to do a full on performance. I would play all of the instruments that I can play, really show off to the world, then maybe have an Intercontinental title match and follow that up, maybe go out against somebody like The Undertaker or John Cena, anybody that can really top off a great performance," he told Wrestlezone's Kevin Kellam on WKQX Radio.

"At Wrestlemania, I'd love to wrestle John Cena; I've got a lot of issues with that guy. I've got issues with The Undertaker, I'd love to take The Undertaker out. I think 'The Living Truth vs The Dead Man' is a great story right there. Those are two guys I have in my sights right now, and one way or another I'd like to get a hold of them right now," he further added.