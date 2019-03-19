Over the years, Royal Challengers Bangalore has been one of the marquee sides in the IPL, but have often punched well below their weight in the actual competition. Despite having world-beaters in their side, they have only managed to qualify for three finals and are yet to win a title.

However, this season they have managed to draft in a number of impressive young talents, who can be quite handy in the side and if given a long rope, can win matches for the side. We take a look at three such young players who can the X-factor this season.

Navdeep Saini

The young pacer from Delhi has already made quite a reputation for himself in the domestic circuit and now has the opportunity to make a mark in the big stage. RCB has often been founding in the pace department and in Saini, they have a quality young Indian fast bowler who can get the job done up front with the new ball.

Shimron Hetmyer

During the recent trip to India, young West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer turned plenty of heads owing to his exploits with the bat. His ability to take on the bowlers from ball one is a great skill to have and this is where RCB could use him. With Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers occupying the top order, Hetmyer's flamboyance can be a great addition in the middle order as he has the ability to finish off innings with a bang.

Shivam Dube

The young Baroda all-rounder smacked five sixes in one over a day before the IPL - and this is what propelled his stocks in the auctions. He is a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball and is no slouch with the ball either, just the type of player RCB need in the lower middle order to get the required balance.

His changes of pace and the ability to generate disconcerting pace can be utilised by Kohli when he wants to control the game, a great addition to the squad and the onus now lies on the management to use him properly.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 23.