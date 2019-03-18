Virat Kohli, who has been one of the stars to have been with the same side since its inception, is perhaps the biggest attraction for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of the upcoming season, the skipper has conceded that his stay with the side has been fantastic and that there is no other side he would rather play in the future.

"To me, it (playing for RCB) has been a most special experience. I don't see myself leaving or playing for any other franchise," Kohli said while speaking to reporters during the launch of RCB's new app in Bengaluru.

One of the most popular sides in the IPL, RCB have not yet managed to win the title despite featuring in four finals and for Kohli, sitting and blaming luck for the same does not cut it. He wants his side to make smarter decisions in pressure situations which can help them overcome the drought.

Decisions need to be made properly

"The (RCB's) failure lies where decisions aren't made properly. If I sit here and say our luck was bad, that won't be right. You make your own luck, and if you make poor decisions and the other team makes good ones, you will lose," the RCB skipper added.

With the World Cup slated to be just 10 days after the World Cup, managing workload of players has been a hotly-debated issue, but for the Indian skipper, it depends on each individual player as no one really wants to miss the World Cup.

He also believes that the practice and experience one gains in the IPL hold the players in great stead in crunch situations in international cricket. Former Indian pacer and currently, the bowling coach of RCB, Ashish Nehra agreed and said that the skills developed in the IPL is a massive boost for any player.

"The IPL is a pressure tournament, it is as good as international cricket, that's why everybody wants to play. So you are going to the World Cup through that pressure. If I'm a bowler, I keep bowling yorkers or good-length balls, it's the same thing I have to do in the World Cup," Nehra said at the event.

Also, the players and the support staff believe that since there is a gap of around three weeks between the IPL final and India's first game at the World Cup, there is enough time for players to recuperate if they are injured and hence, it should not be a massive concern for the side.