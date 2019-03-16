Tennis legend Roger Federer will take on former world number one Rafael Nadal in the semi final of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday, 16 March [Sunday, 17 March in India].

What time is the match

The tennis match, which is the semi final clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal starts approximately at 12:50am IST [on Sunday]. The match between the two tennis legend is scheduled after the first semi final between Dominic Thiem and Milos Raonic. The first semi final starts at 11:30pm IST [Saturday], which is at 11am local time.

How to live stream online

ATP's official website provides live stream of the match. Son Liv will provide users to follow the match using laptop and desktop. Son Liv app will also provide the coverage of the match.

TV Listings

India – Sony Network

Sri Lanka - Sony Network

Pakistan - Sony Network

Maldives - Sony Network

Nepal - Sony Network

Bangladesh - Sony Network

Bhutan - Sony Network

Afghanistan - Sony Network

Singapore – Star Hub

Hong Kong – PCCW

Middle East – beIN Sports

Israel – Sport1

USA – ESPN

Canada – TSN

Brazil – Globosat

USA – Tennis Channel

Australia – ESPN

Preview

Roger Federer made it to the last four of the Indian Wells Masters of this year by defeating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland comfortably in the quarter final. The Swiss tennis legend was successful in having a straight set win. The final score line of the match between Roger Federer and Hubert Hurkacz was 6-4, 6-4 in the former world number one's favour.

Roger Federer's opponent for the next match is Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard has defeated Karen Khachanov to make it to the semi final of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters. Rafael Nadal was struggled with knee injury and he had to take time away for medical reasons. Despite the discomfort, Rafael Nadal defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets. Both the sets were won on tie breakers. The final score line was 7-6, 7-6 in Rafael Nadal's favour.

Rafael Nadal will face Roger Federer for the first time in two years in the semi final of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters.