With the IPL, nothing is low-key. There is hype, there is money, and then there are expectations. However, each year we do have players who slip under the radar during the auctions owing to their low base price, but then emerge as tactical signings right through the season for their respective sides.

The teams which have been successful have always found a great mix of marquee players and utility players in their mix and this season promises to be no different for the sides. Here in this article, we take a look at three such players who were low key at the auctions but have the potential to strike big in the tournament.

Heinrich Klaasen

The South African was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for his base price of 50 lakh but he could become a steal at that price. This could be a tactical purchase after they let go Quinton de Kock. Klaasen can be the wicket-keeper as well as the opener in the side. With Shimrin Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis as key components of the middle order, RCB should look to give Klaasen an extended rope at the top of the order.

Ashton Turner

Not many people in India would have known Ashton Turner before he decided to announce his arrival with a smashing innings in the Mohali ODI against India in the recently-concluded series. Well, this is nothing new for the Australian, who is one of the brighter stars in Australia and also one of the key players for the hugely successful BBL side, Perth Scorchers.

He has so far played a total of 69 T20s and has scored 1061 runs. Also, he has picked 17 wickets at an excellent average of 16.41 and an economy rate of 6.97 from 24 innings. Rajasthan Royals could well have plucked out a brilliant player from the auctions and this season could be a defining one for Turner.

Sherfane Rutherford

The West Indian-all-rounder has been identified as Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting to be the X-factor for Delhi Capitals this season. He is a genuine all-rounder who bowls at a fair clip and also uses the long handle to great effect.

He erupted on the scene when he struck a hundred in the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada. He scored an unbeaten 134 from 66 balls with 11 fours and 10 sixes in the innings.

"Rutherford actually arrived for the camp without his kit and he has been borrowing stuff from other people. He, like most West Indian talents, is a strong and clean hitter of the ball and he can also bowl some overs for us when needed. He is a top talent in my book and a perfect addition to the batting line-up after our Indian talent. He just needs a bit of time to settle down and to get used to the wickets and conditions," Ponting said on Tuesday.