There is a lot of talk around Virat Kohli, around RCB, around the plethora of stars in their team, around their title jinx. The captain himself has conceded that there is frustration at not winning the title, he has said that his side needed to make smarter decisions when up against pressure scenarios, but at the same time, he has made it sure to put it out there that any judgements about his career based on an IPL silverware will never bother him.

"I am doing what I am supposed to do. I don't care whether I am going to be judged on this [not winning IPL] or not. There is no real, sort of, parameters you set. I try to perform wherever I can. I try to win all the possible titles, but sometimes it just doesn't happen. We have to be practical about why we haven't won one. That boils down to bad decision-making in pressure situations," Kohli said on the eve of the first encounter with CSK.

CSK, KXIP with a noble gesture

Chennai Super Kings, in a noble gesture, have announced that they will donate the ticket proceeds of their IPL 2019 opening match to the families of those killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February. MS Dhoni, who is also an honorary lieutenant colonel of the Indian Territorial Army, will present a cheque in this regard.

Also, Kings XI Punjab has also announced that they will donate Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of the martyred soldiers.

Mumbai jolted before the season

Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga has ruled himself out of at least the first six IPL matches for Mumbai Indians so that he can qualify with Sri Lanka for the World Cup. Sri Lanka's selectors have already said that the players need to play in the forthcoming Super Provincial One Day domestic tournament if they have to be considered for the World Cup. Thus, Malinga has now opted to fulfil the requirement.

Warner gets himself coloured in Holi festivities

As the country indulged in Holi festivities, David Warner shared a throwback picture of himself with a holi special from India many years ago. The left-hander makes a return to Sunrisers Hyderabad after serving a ban of one year in 2018.