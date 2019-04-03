Two IPL heavyweights -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- currently lying on the opposite ends of the spectrum face off in what promises to be a high-voltage clash at the Wankhede Stadium. There are big names on offer, the battles will be intense, the crowd will be roaring, MS Dhoni will walk out with Rohit Sharma, and there will be lots at stake.

Here we take at 3 crucial player battles which can dictate the outcome of this duel:

Dwayne Bravo vs Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians skipper has been in decent form this season, he has looked good against the new ball, but has not yet played a match-winning innings for his side. However, he has to be extra careful against Dwayne Bravo, who has managed to keep a lid on the right-hander.

In the 66 balls faced, Rohit has managed to score only 75 runs but has been dismissed by Bravo on 5 occasions. Dhoni could throw the ball to the West Indian as soon as Rohit looks settled and this could make for a great contest.

Suresh Raina vs Mitchell McClenaghan

Raina has struck form in the IPL again and will be the key wicket for Mumbai Indians in this particular match. Mitchell McClenaghan will have the new ball and this could make for a spicy contest.

While McClenaghan likes to hurl bumpers, Raina has found ways to tackle the Kiwi over the past few seasons. He has scored 47 runs in 32 balls from McClenaghan and has been dismissed only once. Mumbai Indians need to get rid of the CSK top order batsman and how the Kiwi turns up for the game will be a key moment.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Kieron Pollard

The big West Indian has not looked good in the three matches this season, but Mumbai could give him another go in this particular match, primarily because of his record against Ravindra Jadeja, who will bowl the middle overs.

Pollard has plundered Jadeja for 77 runs in 35 balls and has been dismissed twice. Hence, the Mumbai Indians veteran is the clear winner in this contest. He needs to get going for Mumbai and this duel could just be the launching pad for him this season.

Predicted XI for both sides

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir